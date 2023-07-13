Bipartisan bill would require Senate to confirm federal Bureau of Prisons director

A group of bipartisan U.S. senators introduced a bill Thursday that would require the Director of the Bureau of Prisons to be confirmed by the Senate.

Kentucky Republican Senators Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul and Tennessee Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn joined other Republican and Democratic lawmakers on a bill called the Federal Prisons Accountability Act of 2023.

According to a release from McConnell’s office , the federal prisons director is currently appointed by the Attorney General without Senate approval.