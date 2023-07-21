Republican firm’s poll shows Beshear up 10 points on Cameron in Ky. governor’s race

A new statewide poll released this week shows Kentucky Democratic Governor Andy Beshear leading his Republican challenger Daniel Cameron.

The poll – conducted by the Republican-leaning firm Public Opinion Strategies for the Prichard Committee , an education-focused Kentucky nonprofit – shows Beshear up 10 points on Cameron with just over three months to go until the general election.

It projects Beshear capturing 52% of the vote compared to Cameron’s 42% with the incumbent having cross-party appeal.

The poll also indicated Beshear’s approval rating is 63% across the board with 38% of Republican voters and 60% of Independent voters polled approving of his performance. Among the 800 voters polled, just 35% disapprove of the job Beshear’s doing in office.

A poll released in early June by the Republican polling firm Cygnal showed Beshear and Cameron in a dead heat, with each candidate projected to receive 47% of the vote.