Tennessee firearms group escalates involuntary commitments idea in effort against Gov. Lee’s gun control proposal

The Tennessee Firearms Association is launching a campaign aimed at defeating Gov. Bill Lee’s proposed gun control measures ahead of a special legislative session next month.

Lee has proposed measures to expand Tennessee’s extreme risk protection order: after a hearing, courts would have the ability to remove firearms from those who may be a danger to others.

Nashville’s WPLN reports the firearms group is advocating for involuntary commitments for people with mental health issues rather than removing firearms from those individuals.

Since a deadly school shooting in Nashville earlier this year, polling has shown Tennesseans are in favor of tightening gun laws.