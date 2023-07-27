© 2023
Government & Politics

Tennessee firearms group escalates involuntary commitments idea in effort against Gov. Lee’s gun control proposal

WKMS
Published July 27, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT

The Tennessee Firearms Association is launching a campaign aimed at defeating Gov. Bill Lee’s proposed gun control measures ahead of a special legislative session next month.

Lee has proposed measures to expand Tennessee’s extreme risk protection order: after a hearing, courts would have the ability to remove firearms from those who may be a danger to others.

Nashville’s WPLN reports the firearms group is advocating for involuntary commitments for people with mental health issues rather than removing firearms from those individuals.

Since a deadly school shooting in Nashville earlier this year, polling has shown Tennesseans are in favor of tightening gun laws.

Government & Politics gun control legislation
