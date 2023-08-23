© 2023
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Tenn. judge blocks new statehouse rules after a woman was removed for holding a gun safety sign

WKMS | By Marianna Bacallao
Published August 23, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT
Allison Polidor (center) refused to put down her sign and was removed from the Civil Justice Committee on the second day of Tennessee's special session.
Courtesy WPLN News
Allison Polidor (center) refused to put down her sign and was removed from the Civil Justice Committee on the second day of Tennessee's special session.

A judge has temporarily blocked a new Tennessee House rule that prohibited spectators from holding signs in the gallery.

The ACLU filed the lawsuit Wednesday on behalf of three Tennesseans, including a woman who was removed from a subcommittee hearing for holding a sign that said “1 kid > all the guns.”

“When we’ve come to a point where you can’t hold up a sign? That’s not OK. That’s not democracy,” said Allison Polidor after she was moved out of the room.

Polidor began advocating for gun reform after the Covenant School shooting in March. She had hoped the special session would address Tennessee’s gun laws. Instead, she says lawmakers violated her First Amendment rights.

“I’m here for my kids, everybody’s kids here,” Polidor said. “Nobody should worry if their kids are going to come home from school or not.”

The judge issued the injunction against the rule hours after the lawsuit was filed, according to court records. The first court hearing is scheduled for Sept. 5, but the special session is expected to adjourn by the end of the week.

Tags
Government & Politics Tennessee State LegislatureACLU of Tennessee
Marianna Bacallao
Marianna Bacallao is a Cuban American journalist at WPLN and the new afternoon host for Nashville Public Radio. Before coming to Nashville, she was the morning host and general assignment reporter for WVIK Quad Cities NPR, where she hosted through a record-breaking wind storm that caused statewide power outages. A Georgia native, she was a contributor to Georgia Public Broadcasting during her undergrad years and served as editor-in-chief for Mercer University’s student newspaper.
See stories by Marianna Bacallao
Related Content