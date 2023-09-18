Former Gov. Brereton Jones dies at age 84

Former Kentucky Gov. Brereton Jones has died at age 84.

Jones was a Democrat, serving from 1991 until 1995. Before that he was Kentucky’s lieutenant governor in the Wallace Wilkinson administration.

Jones was born in Ohio, grew up in West Virginia, and then moved to Woodford County Kentucky, where he later started a horse breeding business.

In a statement, Gov. Andy Beshear called Jones a “dedicated leader and distinguished thoroughbred owner who worked to strengthen Kentucky for our families.”