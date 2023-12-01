Tennessee attorney general leads challenge to federal proposal requiring supportive environments for LGBTQ+ foster kids

Tennessee Attorney General Johnathan Skrmetti is leading a challenge to a federal proposal that would require LGBTQ foster kids be placed in supportive and accepting homes or environments.

The attorneys general of 16 other states — including outgoing Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron — are signed on to the challenge.

Nashville’s WPLN reports that Skrmetti argues the rule will drive foster care providers out of the system and punish the providers for “declining to violate their own conscience or religion.”

A report from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services found that it is more likely that LGBTQ foster kids experience more abuse and harassment in the foster care system than their peers, and that queer youth are more likely to experience at least 10 separate foster care placements.