Ballots begin to take shape for western Ky. races after state filing deadline passes

With last week’s filing deadline now past, voters across Kentucky are getting their first looks at ballots for statewide and local races in 2024.

The races for state Senate and House candidates in western Kentucky – as well as some of the region’s federal races – will mostly be decided during the 2024 general election in November.

Kentucky’s 1st Congressional District won’t see a contested primary. Its incumbent, Republican U.S. Rep. James Comer, will face off in November with Democratic challenger Erin Marshall. Marshall – a 29-year-old first-time candidate based in Frankfort – is a single mother who is likely to push the Republican leader and one-time governor hopeful on issues like abortion.

A few regional races are completely uncontested.

Suzanne Miles – a Republican from Kentucky House of Representatives District 7, which includes a portion of Daviess County – will retain her seat. She will not face a primary or general election opponent. The same is true for Walker Wood Thomas, who will retain his seat in Kentucky House of Representatives District 8, which contains Caldwell County and a portion of Trigg and Christian counties, and DJ Johnson, who will retain his seat in Kentucky House of Representatives District 13, which includes a portion of Daviess County.

Two candidates that have never held elected office will enter the state legislature unopposed in their primary and general elections. Craig B. Richardson – a Hopkinsville attorney – will represent Kentucky state Senate District 3 after Republican state Sen. Whitney Westerfield decided to resign his post at the end of his third term. J.T. Payne – a 25-year-old agriculture teacher at Henderson County High School – will be the representative for Kentucky House of Representatives District 11 after Rep. Jonathan Dixon decided to step away at the end of his term.

A pair of Republicans will battle over Kentucky state Senate District 1. Incumbent Republican Sen. Jason Howell will face Lynn Bechler, a former state representative from Marion, in May’s primary election. Bechler was ranked as one of the top conservative voices in the Kentucky House by the American Conservative Union while in office. No Democrat filed for the race.

Richard Heath – the Mayfield Republican who currently represents a portion of McCracken County and all of Graves County in Kentucky House of Representatives District 2 – will have a primary opponent in Kimberly Holloway. Holloway previously attempted to primary Heath in 2022, but was prevented from being listed on the ballot due to a paperwork error. She then ran an unsuccessful write-in campaign, losing to Heath by more than 8,000 votes. No Democrat filed for the race.

In Kentucky House of Representatives District 1, there will be no primary election. The state’s Republican House Majority Floor Leader Steven Rudy – who represents Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman and part of McCracken – will go head to head with Democratic candidate Frederick Fountain, who announced his run on social media last week. Rudy hasn’t faced a Democratic opponent since 2018.

Other contested races with no primaries:

Kentucky House of Representatives District 3 , which includes Livingston County and a portion of McCracken County. The district is currently held by Republican Rep. Randy Bridges. In November, he’ll face Democrat Carrie Gottschalk Singler. He hasn’t faced a Democratic opponent since 2020.

, which includes Livingston County and a portion of McCracken County. The district is currently held by Republican Rep. Randy Bridges. In November, he’ll face Democrat Carrie Gottschalk Singler. He hasn’t faced a Democratic opponent since 2020. Kentucky House of Representatives District 4 , which includes Hopkins County. The district is currently held by Republican state Rep. D. Wade Williams. In November, he’ll face Democrat Lloyd Smith.

, which includes Hopkins County. The district is currently held by Republican state Rep. D. Wade Williams. In November, he’ll face Democrat Lloyd Smith. Kentucky House of Representatives District 5 , which includes Calloway County and a portion of Trigg County. The district is currently held by Republican state Rep. Mary Beth Imes. In November, she’ll face Democrat Lauren Hines, a teacher with the Murray Independent School District. Imes hasn’t faced a Democratic opponent since 2020.

, which includes Calloway County and a portion of Trigg County. The district is currently held by Republican state Rep. Mary Beth Imes. In November, she’ll face Democrat Lauren Hines, a teacher with the Murray Independent School District. Imes hasn’t faced a Democratic opponent since 2020. Kentucky House of Representatives District 6 , which includes Lyon and Marshall counties and a portion of McCracken County. Republican state Rep. Chris Freeland currently holds the district. In November, he’ll face Democrat Linda Story Edwards, a retired educator. Freeland – who hasn’t faced a Democratic opponent since 2020 – previously defeated Edwards in 2018.

, which includes Lyon and Marshall counties and a portion of McCracken County. Republican state Rep. Chris Freeland currently holds the district. In November, he’ll face Democrat Linda Story Edwards, a retired educator. Freeland – who hasn’t faced a Democratic opponent since 2020 – previously defeated Edwards in 2018. Kentucky House of Representatives District 9 , which includes a portion of Christian County. Republican state Rep. Myron Dossett will face Democrat Twyla Dillard in November’s general election.

, which includes a portion of Christian County. Republican state Rep. Myron Dossett will face Democrat Twyla Dillard in November’s general election. Kentucky House of Representatives District 12, which includes Crittenden, McLean, Union and Webster counties. Republican state Rep. Jim Gooch Jr. will face Utica-based Democrat Alton M. Ayer.

Primary Election Day in Kentucky is May 21. The general election is Nov. 5.

Mayor

Paducah

George P. Bray

David Guess

Owensboro

Pamela L. Smith-Wright

Tom Watson

Titus Willis

City Legislature

Central City

Mike Jenkins

David Higgs

Shannon Coombs

Jerry Pat Durall

Ellanee Lanscaster

Richard "Dicky" Miller

Jack Reno

Cassie Reynolds

Hopkinsville

Natasha Sophia Francis, 1st Ward (R)

Vance Smith, 1st Ward (R)

Markeeta Oldham Wilkerson, 1st Ward (D)

Brandi Stallons, 2nd Ward (R)

Donald G. Marsh, 3rd Ward (R)

Chuck Crabtree, 4th Ward (R)

Faye Hendricks, 4th Ward (R)

Amy Craig, 5th Ward (R)

Shannon Trogden, 5th Ward (R)

Travis W. Martin, 6th Ward (R)

Mark A. Graham 7th Ward (R)

Louis Clayton Sumner, 7th Ward (R)

Seth Adam Meek, 8th Ward (R)

Brittanie M. Bogard, 9th Ward (R)

Jamie L. Lienberger, 9th Ward (R)

Monike Love, 9th Ward (D)

Ardell Glenn Owens, 9th Ward (D)

Duane Shepard, 9th Ward (I)

Angelique M. Victor, 9th Ward (D)

Angelita Atkins, 10th Ward (D)

Andra V. Gold, 10th Ward (D)

Steve Keel, 10th Ward (R)

Michael A. Velez Sr., 10th Ward (R)

Jason Bell, 11th Ward (R)

Elizabeth Draude, 12th Ward (R)

Samuel C. Goodman, 12th Ward (D)

Matthew Handy, 12th Ward (R)

Paducah

Trey Griffin

Raynarldo Henderson

Robert “Buz” Smith

Dujuan Thomas

Allen B. Treece

Special Election

A special election is being held to fill the McCracken County District Court Judge, 2nd Judicial Circuit, 2nd Division seat after the death of Judge Chris Hollowell in October. The candidates are Jenny Hines, Scott Marcum, James Mills and Craig Newbern Jr.



Commonwealth’s Attorney

Maureen Leamy, Christian (R) – unopposed

Zac Greenwell, Crittenden (D) – unopposed

Mike Van Meter, Daviess (D) – unopposed

Richard “Richie” Kemp, Graves (D) – unopposed

Herbert L. McKee Jr., Henderson (D) – unopposed

James Franklin Greene, Hopkins (R)

Kathryn Hibbs Senter, Hopkins (R)

Donna L. Dixon, McCracken (R)

Eddie Jones, McCracken (R)



Circuit Court Clerk

Charissa Coplen Harris, Ballard (R) – unopposed

Courtney Burge, Carlisle (R) – unopposed

Paige Eli Parker, Christian (R) – unopposed

Melissa Dawn Guill, Crittenden (R) – unopposed

Jennifer Hardesty Besecker, Daviess (R) – unopposed

Jaime Matthews, Fulton (D) – unopposed

Emily Ward Buzanis, Graves (R) – unopposed

Clyde Gregory Sutton, Henderson (D) – unopposed

Melanie Dowdy, Hickman (R) – unopposed

Tanya Michelle Bowman, Hopkins (R) – unopposed

Debbie Harp Knoth, Livingston (D) – unopposed

Kim Channel, McCracken (R) – unopposed

Tiffany Griffith Fralicx, Marshall (D) – unopposed

Camron T. Laycock, Muhlenberg (R) – unopposed

Lisa Fuller Thomas, Trigg (R) – unopposed