New Tennessee House policy limits public access to gallery, raises concerns

The Tennessee General Assembly began its 2024 legislative session Tuesday. In the House, new procedures were put in place that limit the public’s access to floor hearings.

There are two galleries in the House. Usually, the public is allowed to fill them to maximum capacity. However, the west gallery is now closed to the public and only accessible to those who received a ticket from a legislator.

Nashville Rep. Justin Jones questioned where the rule came from.

“Where in the House rules does it permit this new system of tickets? I don’t believe any of us voted on this,” said Jones.

He was right. The policy was not brought for a vote. It was created by House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, and put into place for the first time Tuesday.

The west gallery holds 128 people. Rep. Justin J. Pearson, D-Memphis, pointed to the fact that there would still be space leftover even if every ticket was being used.

“The policy that’s been enacted to limit the amount of people in the public from being able to participate in our democracy is wrong,” Pearson said. “There are more seats available up there.”

Rep. Jones asked if there was a way to vote down the policy decision. The parliamentarian said that the rules allowed Speaker Sexton to put in place policies addressing decorum without the need for a vote.

