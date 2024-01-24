Death penalty for child rape convictions advances in Tennessee House

One Tennessee House Republican wants child rapists to face the death penalty. However, a 2008 U.S. Supreme Court ruling bars states from doing so unless the crime involves a child’s death. Rep. William Lamberth wants it to be state law anyway.

Adults 18 and older who rape a child under the age of 12 can at most face life in prison. Lamberth doesn’t think that’s right.

“Life in prison for these evil people is simply too good. They should not be able to live out their days with the rest of us, including their victim, paying for their food and housing and care and medical as they age and everything else,” said Lamberth. “If you rape a child, you should die.”

While Democrat Rep. Gloria Johnson believes the person should be held accountable, she also believes it could make it harder for victims to come forward.

“If there is a young child who was raped by an uncle, say. An uncle’s going to say don’t tell because then I’ll be killed, I’ll get the death penalty,” said Johnson.

The bill passed its first committee stop in the House. However, if it becomes law, it’ll likely be challenged before it can be enforced. Lamberth acknowledges that and believes it’s worth the fight.