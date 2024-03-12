Ky. House passes bill aimed at cracking down on electronic cigarette sales to young people

A bill passed by the Kentucky House Monday looks to curb the sale of electronic cigarettes to young people.

The Associated Press reports that House Bill 11 would fine tobacco sellers up to $5,000 for selling e-cigarettes to individuals under 21 years old and seek to prohibit the sale of unauthorized vaping products in Kentucky stores.

According to a survey conducted by Kentucky Youth Advocates, 17% of the state’s 10th graders and 24% of 12th graders reported using e-cigarettes. It also found that 26% of underage tobacco users say they got the e-cigarettes from a store or tobacco retailer.

Those numbers well exceed the national rate of high school age vaping, which a Centers for Disease Control & Prevention survey found to be 10%.