Illinois secretary of state denounces attempt to replace three Metropolis library trustees

WKMS | By Hannah Saad
Published March 26, 2024 at 3:06 PM CDT
Hannah Saad
/
WKMS

Illinois’s Secretary of State Monday released a statement criticizing Metropolis Mayor Don Canada’s attempt to remove three members of the city’s library board of trustees, including its president and treasurer.

Trustees voted to fire former library director Rosemary Baxter last month for several contract violations, including a failure to separate personal beliefs from the public role.

In a social media post, Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias said retaliating against local library trustees “should frighten and insult all Americans” who believe in the freedom of speech.

According to the Metropolis Planet, Canada can recommend board members be replaced but the power to remove them ultimately lies with the city council.
Government & Politics Metropolis Public LibraryIllinois Secretary of State
Hannah Saad
Hannah Saad is the Assistant News Director for WKMS. Originally from Michigan, Hannah earned her bachelor’s degree in news media from The University of Alabama in 2021. Hannah moved to western Kentucky in the summer of 2021 to start the next chapter of her life after graduation. Prior to joining WKMS in March 2023, Hannah was a news reporter at The Paducah Sun. Her goal at WKMS is to share the stories of the region from those who call it home. Outside of work, Hannah enjoys exploring local restaurants, sports photography, painting, and spending time with her fiancé and two dogs.
