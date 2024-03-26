Illinois secretary of state denounces attempt to replace three Metropolis library trustees

Illinois’s Secretary of State Monday released a statement criticizing Metropolis Mayor Don Canada’s attempt to remove three members of the city’s library board of trustees, including its president and treasurer.

Trustees voted to fire former library director Rosemary Baxter last month for several contract violations, including a failure to separate personal beliefs from the public role.

In a social media post, Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias said retaliating against local library trustees “should frighten and insult all Americans” who believe in the freedom of speech.

According to the Metropolis Planet, Canada can recommend board members be replaced but the power to remove them ultimately lies with the city council.

