Tennessee Dems pass bills to help women get birth control, collect data on firearm injuries and deaths

WPLN | By Blaise Gainey
Published April 5, 2024 at 10:39 AM CDT
House Bill 2635 would allow TennCare recipients to receive one year of birth control all at once.
Flickr
/
Nate Grigg
It’s often difficult for Democrats to get bills passed — let alone heard — in the Tennessee General Assembly. This week, Democratic lawmakers accomplished the feat twice.

Speaking to the press after the House Floor session ended Thursday, House Minority Leader Karen Camper was in a good mood.

“I’m always excited when Democrats get bills passed because the general population think that we’re so much in the minority that we can’t,” said Rep. Camper, D-Memphis.

She was the sponsor of one of the bills: HB 2635. The measure would allow TennCare recipients to receive one year of birth control all at once. She says due to hospitals being shutdown in several rural towns, it helps those residents the most.

“There is a desert out there for healthcare — and women’s healthcare — in this state,” Camper said. “So what that bill would do is help women have access.”

The bill was passed by an overwhelming majority of representatives.

The other measure was sponsored by Rep. John Ray Clemmons, D-Nashville. It would require the Tennessee Department of Health to make an annual report on the total number of firearm injuries and deaths in the state and send it to Gov. Bill Lee.

Reports like these are usually used to guide lawmakers on what changes need to be made around the subject.
Blaise Gainey
