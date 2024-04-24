Western Ky. communities get $13.6 million in grant funds to reduce methane emissions

Three western Kentucky cities are getting more than $13.6 million in federal grant funding to reduce methane emissions & protect communities from leaky natural gas pipes.

Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration officials presented the funding Tuesday to city and utilities representatives in Fulton.

The City of Fulton is receiving more than $12.9 million, the second largest PHMSA grant award in the country, according to a local economic development official. The City of Murray will get just over $33,000. The Leitchfield Utilities Commission will also receive a grant of just over $684,000.