State approves over $2.5M for economic development projects in western Kentucky

Three western Kentucky industrial development projects were approved Thursday for over $2.5 million in state funding.

The funds were awarded through the Kentucky Product Development Initiative, a Cabinet for Economic Development program created to support upgrades at industrial sites statewide.

The city of Dawson Springs, on behalf of West Hopkins Industries, Inc., was approved for $2 million in state funding to complete site readiness preparation and construct a 100,000 square foot spec building. The total cost of the project is around $4 million.

The Fulton County Fiscal Court, on behalf of the Hickman-Fulton County Riverport, was approved for $500,000 for improvements at the riverport on the Mississippi River. That project is projected to cost over $4.1 million.

Hickman County’s Fiscal Court is receiving $91,000 dollars to support the development of a site in the Enterprise Park in Clinton. According to a press release, the fiscal court, in partnership with the Hickman County Industrial Development Authority, will invest $182,000 in the project.