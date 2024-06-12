See how lawmakers voted with the 2024 Ky. Legislative Vote Tracker

by Justin Hicks

Kentucky Public Radio You voted for them. Did they vote for you? Don't know your lawmakers? Find out who they are. Education Bill # Topic Vote HB2 Should Kentucky take a statewide vote to change the constitution, allowing public funding to go private schools? SB2 Should armed veterans and former police officers be allowed to patrol schools? SB6 HOUSE VERSION: Should the state limit diversity, equity and inclusionn efforts initiatives at state colleges?

SENATE VERSION: Should the state ban public colleges from teaching concepts deemed "divise" and "discriminatory" or that certain government actions are fundamentally racist or sexist? HCR81 Should the state create a taskforce to explore breaking up Jefferson County Public Schools? Civics Bill # Topic Vote HB509 Should messages about public business stored on private phones and emails be exempt from public record disclosures? HB622 If a Kentucky U.S. Senator is suddenly vacant, should a special election be called rather than have the Governor pick an appointee? SB143 Should Kentucky citizens vote on changing the state constitution to explicity ban non-citizens from voting in elections? Crime Bill # Topic Vote HB5 Should the state impose tougher penalities for crime and criminalize street camping? Environment Bill # Topic Vote SB349 Should the state have more rules to prevent the closure of fossil-fuel power plants? Health Bill # Topic Vote HB11 Should Kentucky ban vape products that aren't authorized by or seeking approval from the FDA? HB367 Should Kentucky keep people from accessing federal food assistance if they have some financial assets or income and aren't looking for work? HB829 Should businesses who want to grow, process or sell medical marijuana be allowed to register well in advance of when legal purchasing begins in 2025? SB74 Should Kentucky further expand healthcare access to pregnant patients? Other Bill # Topic Vote HB7 Should Kentucky allow autonomous cars to operate on state highways? HB18 Should landlords be allowed to refuse tenants who use federal housing assistance vouchers? HB255 Should Kentucky remove restrictions on how long 16- and 17-year-olds can work? HB278 Should the state require strict age verification for websites "harmful to minors" like porn? View our data: CSV or JSON Don't know your lawmakers? No problem.

Each year, your Kentucky lawmakers make hundreds of votes. But the record of how they vote is captured in not-so-easy-to-use PDF files. We had a computer scrape hundreds of documents to produce an easy-to-use voting record. Kentucky Public Radio's Capitol team then selected the most important bills to highlight.

For more information on the vote tracker and how it was made, check out this methodology piece.