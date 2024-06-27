Former Western Kentucky prosecutor disbarred by U.S. Supreme Court

The U.S. Supreme Court has disbarred a former prosecutor from western Kentucky.

In a summary order issued Monday, the high court disbarred former Christian County Commonwealth’s Attorney Richard Boling. In February, the U.S. Supreme Court gave him 40 days to show why he shouldn’t be disbarred, and the order stated that time had expired.

In 2023, the Kentucky Supreme Court suspended Boling from practicing law in the commonwealth for five years following several incidents of professional misconduct.

Boling requested then-Governor Matt Bevin pardon a man convicted of sodomizing an unconscious teenage boy. The sex offender’s relatives had reportedly donated to Boling’s campaign.

He was also sanctioned for misleading a jury in an arson and manslaughter trial.

Boling resigned as commonwealth’s attorney to avoid impeachment by the Kentucky House.

While Boling is prohibited from practicing law in federal courts, he isn’t disbarred in Kentucky.

