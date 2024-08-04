In Tennessee, it’s a felony to camp on public land. This 87-year-old wanted to protest the law — and was arrested.

Earlier this summer, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that cities can ban people from sleeping or camping in public places.

In Tennessee, sleeping in those places was already criminalized by a 2020 law that made it a felony to camp on most state-owned property. And, in 2022, legislators expanded that law to make it illegal to camp on all public property unless otherwise specified. What is now a class E felony comes with a penalty of up to six years in prison and a $3,000 fine.

Now, Karl Meyer, an 87-year-old Nashville activist, wants to protest the law by sleeping outside the state capitol once a week. Meyer knows what he’s risking, and he’s been arrested many times when advocating for causes like the anti-war movement.

Spurred by the Supreme Court ruling, he wants to open a dialogue about the felony law.

“I think the government has an obligation to provide some kind of housing,” Meyer said as he prepared to camp on Wednesday.

Meyer believes the ban on camping is a violation of the U.S. Constitution and the rights promised in the Declaration of Independence. In a letter to Gov. Bill Lee, he pointed to various sections of both the Tennessee and U.S. constitutions, including the 14th Amendment guaranteeing due process.

He requested an audience with the governor to discuss their respective interpretations of the Constitution. Until the governor agrees, he said he would continue to sleep on the capitol lawn.

“The only thing you can do is — when you have government like this — is if the media and the public scream about it,” Meyer said.

On Thursday morning, after spending the night, Meyer was detained by state troopers. Lindsay Krinks, the co-founder of housing advocacy group Open Table Nashville, said Meyer called her from the back of the trooper’s car.

“He’s going to serve jail time so he can challenge [the law] and show how unjust this is,” Krinks said. “Karl wants to get arrested and challenge this law. He wants dialogue to be happening in the community and with elected officials.”

Meyer was booked at the Downtown Detention Center on misdemeanor charges of trespassing and disorderly conduct.