Carlisle County middle school student's design wins Kentucky’s inaugural “I Voted” Sticker contest

The Kentucky Secretary of State’s office announced Monday the winner of its inaugural “I Voted” Sticker contest, which featured designs from kids across the state.

Eleven-year-old Lillian Bonczkiewicz of Carlisle County drew the winning sticker, which features a horse running in front of an American flag.

“Thanks to everyone who voted for me, and thanks to my family for the support and believing in me,” Lillian said in a release. “It just proves that what you put your heart and mind into you can achieve!”

The Carlisle County Middle School student told the Secretary of State’s office that the design is meant to represent “Kentucky’s unbridled spirit” and “show our freedom,” according to a release.

Secretary of State Michael Adams indicated that more than 2,200 votes were cast at the Kentucky State Fair but that the second place design – one of a “Lizard Man” by Fleming County elementary school student Cash Litzler that gained attention on social media – ultimately came up short.

The winner of our first "I Voted" sticker contest is middle schooler Lillian Bonczkiewicz of Carlisle County. The margin, while close, is outside the recanvass threshold and Lizard Man has graciously conceded. pic.twitter.com/qfNx64fvpC — Michael Adams, KY Secretary of State (@KYSecState) August 26, 2024

Carlisle County will receive stickers featuring Lillian’s design from the Secretary of State’s Office, but other county clerks must request them to provide to voters in November.