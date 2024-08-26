© 2024
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Carlisle County middle school student's design wins Kentucky’s inaugural “I Voted” Sticker contest

WKMS | By Derek Operle
Published August 26, 2024 at 5:32 PM CDT
Kentucky Secretary of State's Office
The winning sticker from the inaugural "I Voted" Sticker contest run by the Kentucky Secretary of State's Office came from a Carlisle County middle school student.

The Kentucky Secretary of State’s office announced Monday the winner of its inaugural “I Voted” Sticker contest, which featured designs from kids across the state.

Eleven-year-old Lillian Bonczkiewicz of Carlisle County drew the winning sticker, which features a horse running in front of an American flag.

“Thanks to everyone who voted for me, and thanks to my family for the support and believing in me,” Lillian said in a release. “It just proves that what you put your heart and mind into you can achieve!”

The Carlisle County Middle School student told the Secretary of State’s office that the design is meant to represent “Kentucky’s unbridled spirit” and “show our freedom,” according to a release.

Secretary of State Michael Adams indicated that more than 2,200 votes were cast at the Kentucky State Fair but that the second place design – one of a “Lizard Man” by Fleming County elementary school student Cash Litzler that gained attention on social media – ultimately came up short.

Carlisle County will receive stickers featuring Lillian’s design from the Secretary of State’s Office, but other county clerks must request them to provide to voters in November.
Tags
Government & Politics votes
Derek Operle
A native of western Kentucky, Operle earned his bachelor's degree in integrated strategic communications from the University of Kentucky in 2014. Operle spent five years working for Paxton Media/The Paducah Sun as a reporter and editor. In addition to his work in the news industry, Operle is a passionate movie lover and concertgoer.
See stories by Derek Operle
Related Content