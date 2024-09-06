Ethics Commission dismisses complaint against Tennessee education commissioner

The Tennessee Ethics Commission dismissed a sworn complaint against state Education Commissioner Lizzette Reynolds after she paid back more than $2,000 an education group spent to send her to two conferences.

In a letter to Rep. Caleb Hemmer, who filed the complaint citing violations of state law and an executive order by the governor, the commission found that “although the need to address these matters is disappointing,” because of Reynolds’ repayment of the expenses, it found “insufficient probable cause” to proceed with the matter.

The Tennessee Journal reported that the commission voted 4-0 in a closed meeting last week to dismiss the complaint.

Hemmer, a Nashville Democrat, filed the complaint against Reynolds following reports she attended two out-of-state education conferences paid for by ExcelinEd, a pro charter and pro voucher group she worked for previously. Acceptance of such a gift from groups that hire lobbyists is a violation of state law and an order by Gov. Bill Lee.

Bill Young, executive director of the Board of Ethics and Campaign Finance, notified Hemmer the Ethics Commission’s main purpose has been to “ensure compliance” and that no further action is needed because Reynolds repaid the money. According to reports, she was reimbursed by the state.

Young’s letter noted the commission made it clear it did not determine whether Reynolds knowingly broke the law by directly or indirectly accepting a “prohibited gift” from an employer of a lobbyist. Yet the commission decided Reynolds’ willingness to “correct the potential violation, albeit without admitting any wrongdoing, is satisfactory to the commission that no further action is necessary.”

In addition, the commission instructed Young’s office to recommend all members of the governor’s cabinet to attend the same ethics training as the General Assembly.

This article was originally published by the Tennessee Lookout.