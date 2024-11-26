© 2024
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Federal judge in Kentucky temporarily blocks new H-2A regulations from taking effect

WKMS
Published November 26, 2024 at 3:31 PM CST

A federal judge in Kentucky issued an injunction Monday against the Biden Administration’s expanded protections for farmworkers who enter the country on H-2A visas.

That program allows foreign workers to temporarily fill agriculture jobs in the United States.

A group of farmers filed a lawsuit in September arguing that the Department of Labor’s new regulations would allow H-2A visa holders to unionize, an ability the plaintiffs said could only be granted to them by Congress.

Attorneys general from Kentucky, Ohio, West Virginia and Alabama later filed a motion supporting the farmers in the lawsuit.

The judge sided with the plaintiffs, and his ruling temporarily blocks the expanded H-2A protections from taking effect in those four states.
Tags
Government & Politics H-2A visaLabor Department
Related Content