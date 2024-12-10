Comer to continue serving as chairman of U.S. House Oversight Committee

Republican Kentucky Congressman James Comer will maintain his position as chairman of the House Oversight committee. His selection was announced in a release Tuesday.

Comer, who represents Kentucky 1st Congressional District, said in the release that he’s honored to continue serving in the role.

He has held this position since 2023, notably leading an impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden over alleged influence peddling and his family’s foreign business partners.

Comer won his fifth term in Congress in November with nearly seventy five percent of the vote.

In the release, Comer reaffirmed his commitment to work with President-elect Donald Trump and his incoming administration on priorities that align with the committee’s jurisdiction, like the federal civil service, governmental efficiency and management, federal procurement and executive branch reorganizations.