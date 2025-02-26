© 2025
Ky. bill to make water fluoridation optional passes state House

Published February 26, 2025 at 5:24 PM CST

A Kentucky bill that would remove state requirements for community water fluoridation passed the state House Wednesday.

House Bill 16, sponsored by Republican Rep. Mark Hart of Falmouth, would give the choice of whether to add fluoride to water supplies to local communities.

Kentucky currently requires most utility companies in the state to fluoridate their drinking water supplies, and nearly 100% of Kentuckians receive fluoridated water in their taps.

The bill passed 68-29, with nearly every Democrat and 11 Republicans voting against it.

Hart has introduced similar water fluoridation measures in six previous legislative sessions, but this is the first time one has passed out of the House.
