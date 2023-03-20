Beshear signs bill to bolster Kentucky's rural hospitals

Democratic Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has signed a measure meant to bolster health care by injecting additional funding into hospitals.

Supporters say the infusion will help shore up financially ailing rural hospitals. One hospital administrator called it “a lifesaving action” to preserve services and jobs.

Beshear signed the bill — House Bill 75 — Monday, effectively expanding the Medicaid Hospital Rate Improvement Program to include outpatient care. It will support hospitals by boosting Medicaid payment rates for outpatient procedures performed at hospitals.

The program allows the state to draw down federal funds to pay a supplemental Medicaid payment to hospitals. Hospitals pay an assessment to fund the state match.