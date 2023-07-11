More than 31,000 lose TennCare coverage after COVID-19 emergency orders end

More than 31,000 Tennesseans have lost TennCare coverage after federal regulations expanding access to the healthcare program during the COVID-19 pandemic ended earlier this year.

During the pandemic, the federal government blocked Tennessee from requiring TennCare patients to annually renew their status…and blocked the state’s safety net program from removing program participants.

According to the Tennessee Lookout , a little over 80,000 people were eligible as of April to have TennCare coverage renewed.

TennCare said its membership went up by 25% under COVID-19 regulations.