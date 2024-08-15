Health department testing detects another West Nile Virus case in southern Illinois

A mosquito trap set in Union County, Illinois, tested positive for West Nile Virus, according to the Southern 7 Health Department.

It’s part of a string of positive West Nile Virus cases.

Positive tests were reported from Alexander, Hardin, Johnson and Massac counties in July. A dead bird submitted to the state for testing in July also came back positive.

The virus is transmitted through house mosquitoes that have picked it up by feeding on infected birds. Common symptoms include fever, nausea, headache and muscle aches. Symptoms may last from a few days to a few weeks.

Illinois Department of Public Health guidance indicates that four out of five people infected with West Nile virus will not show symptoms. People with weakened immune systems and those over 60 are at higher risk for severe illness from the virus.