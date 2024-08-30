Purchase District Health Department opens Harm Reduction Hub in McCracken County

The Purchase District Health Department recently launched its new Harm Reduction Hub in McCracken County, one of the first of its kind in far western Kentucky.

The Hub opened its doors to the public on Aug. 19 after a successful soft launch in early July. It is one of several recovery initiatives offered by PDHD’s McCracken County Health Center.

The main mission of the program is to provide a safe, supportive environment for those seeking to start or continue the recovery process from Substance Use Disorder (SUD) , as well as those still in active use. The health initiative also aims to provide tools to reduce risks of infections, overdoses and subsequent hospitalizations in the region.

The central focus of the new program is the utilization of harm reduction protocols . That approach places emphasis on direct engagement with those grappling with SUD and lessening the physical, mental, and social consequences associated with substance use.

PDHD Project Manager Cameron Burkeen said this community-driven approach helps to break down many of the stigmas associated with substance use and recovery.

“Basically, harm reduction just boils down to respect, and so that’s just respecting anybody whether they’re in active use or they’re in recovery,” Burkeen said. “Sometimes it’s just providing that language that is person-centered and doesn’t focus on somebody’s illness.”

The Harm Reduction Hub also focuses on peer support and recovery coaching. This coaching allows for those in recovery to interact with others that have lived experience with substance use and recovery. Burkeen said many of these sessions are assisted by Nikki Randolph, a certified Peer Support Specialist with PDHD.

Burkeen said the organization also has a partnership with a McCracken County Sheriff’s Department initiative known as Badges of Hope . The program works to provide free or reduced transportation to treatment centers for those seeking recovery services.

Other services and tools offered by the Harm Reduction Hub include non-clinical HIV and Hepatitis C testing, fentanyl test strips, Deterra kits and hygiene and wound care kits. .

The Hub will also be offering localized recovery services through their partnership with the Turning Point Recovery Center in Paducah, Burkeen said.

The Harm Reduction Hub will be open for walk-in appointments on Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m.to 3 p.m., and Fridays from 8 to 10:30 a.m. The Hub will also be open on Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. by appointment only. Appointments can be set up by calling (270) 444-9625 ext. 175.