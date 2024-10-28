Jennie Stuart slates community meeting on Deaconess proposal for Oct. 30

Jennie Stuart Health will host an informational session at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, concerning plans for Evansville, Indiana-based Deaconess Health to acquire Hopkinsville’s hospital.

Jennie Stuart board chair Leslie Carroll announced the meeting in an opinion article about plans to join Deaconess. The meeting, which is open to the public, will be in the Cotthoff Learning Center at Jennie Stuart Medical Center. The Cotthoff Learning Center is located in the basement of the Jennie Stuart Doctors Pavilion.

Jennie Stuart Health board members signed a letter of intent to join Deaconess Health, officials from both hospitals announced Sept. 23.

The letter of intent initiated “a due diligence process that allows both health systems to evaluate each other and finalize the specific details of the agreement that would strengthen and grow medical services for Hopkinsville and the surrounding communities,” according to a news release from Jennie Stuart. “This process is expected to be completed by late 2024 after further board and regulatory approvals.”

In response, a group call Save Jennie Stuart filed article of incorporation on Oct. 2. The members, including several former Jennie Stuart trustees who warn against losing local control of Jennie Stuart, want the hospital board to look at other options for an affiliation.

This article was originally published by the Hoptown Chronicle.