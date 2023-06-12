Tombstone Tuesdays returns to Christian County cemetery

The Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County are trying to preserve local history by leading community efforts to preserve and clean up local cemeteries.

The group’s first Tombstone Tuesday event of the summer will be held next week, on June 20, at the Vine Street Cemetery, also known as Union Benevolent Society Cemetery.

The burial place was established by an organization of newly-freed African-Americans after the conclusion of the Civil War and serves as the resting place of hundreds of local residents, including dozens of Black Civil War veterans.

The organizations will provide a brief training for volunteers at the site.

Anyone interested can register online through Eventbrite or call 270-887-4270 for more information. More Tombstone Tuesday events will be held on July 18, Aug. 15, Sept. 19 and Oct. 17.