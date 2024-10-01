As Jimmy Carter turns 100, a Ky. native reminisces on his unlikely friendship with former president

A western Kentucky native will no doubt reminisce on Jimmy Carter as the nation’s 34th president turns 100 on Tuesday. That once ten-year-old boy from Henderson gave up his bed to Carter, forging an unlikely and enduring friendship.

As president of the Henderson Chamber of Commerce in 1974, Dale Sights was looking for a keynote speaker for the Chamber’s annual dinner. Off hand, his wife suggested Georgia Governor Jimmy Carter, a rising star in Democratic Party politics.

Dale’s son, Bart Sights, recalls his father picking up the phone and Carter agreeing to speak under one condition.

“He said I’d be glad to come and speak, but the only thing is, 'I’m on a tight budget, and if it’s okay with you, can I stay in your home?'" Sights recalled in an interview with WKU Public Radio.

The night of the speech, ten-year-old Bart got booted from his bed as Carter spent the night at the Sights home in Henderson.

A friendship forged that led Bart’s dad to become Carter’s state campaign director in Kentucky during his 1976 presidential bid.

Carter returned to the Sights home in 1980 as he was seeking a second term as president. By that time, Bart was a teenager and beginning to think about where he could play college football.

“We put on a barbecue at our house," Sights recalled. "He told my dad, 'When Bart graduates from college, I’ll speak at his commencement.'”

Fast forward to 1987 when Bart Sights is about to graduate from Centre College with an economics degree.

“Dad calls President Carter and says, 'Ok, Bart is graduating in Danville,' and he said I’ll be there," said Sights.

Centre College Bart Sights (left), a graduating senior, introduced former President Jimmy Carter (center) before he gave the 1987 commencement address at Centre College in Danville, KY.

On the day of commencement, a college senior from Henderson, Kentucky had the honor of introducing a former president of the United States.

“It was obviously beyond the imagination of a ten-year-old boy, on the occasion of his college graduation, would have the high and distinct honor of introducing an esteemed personal hero and former president of our great country," stated Sights in an archived video of his commencement remarks.

“I was absolutely shaking," Sights recalled in an interview with WKU Public Radio. "I had practiced it ten times and thought I had it, but I think I was more nervous doing it in front of my class and a big crowd than President Carter himself.”

"President Carter’s example of morality, ethics, and leadership will no doubt inspire us as we move forward," stated Sights in the archived video of his 1987 introduction of President Carter. "It’s my personal privilege to present our speaker, President Jimmy Carter.”

President Carter took the podium before a standing ovation at Centre College’s Newlin Hall.

“That was a wonderful introduction and I’m deeply grateful for it and for a chance to come to one of the finest colleges of which our nation can boast," commented Carter in the archived video.

Bart Sights, that graduating senior from Centre College, is now an executive for Levi Strauss in San Francisco. As he's risen through the ranks of the corporate world, some lessons from that commencement address have stuck with him.

“I’ve thought about it every day almost since then," Sights said. "He gave very simple advice and that was to never give up. All of us would face challenges and if you had the courage to proceed, you would come out okay.”

“Don’t be afraid of failure," Carter advised in his commencement address. "I would say anyone who isn’t attempting something where you might fail, doesn’t have faith in oneself or the worthiness of the goal.”

About five years ago, the Sights family made a trip to the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta. Bart was unable to go, but his children did.

“It was a really good way for that next generation to be able to experience the same thing we had all these years, what wonderful people they are," said Sights.

Sights doesn’t remember the last time he spoke with his friend and mentor, but says he was sad to hear of Carter entering hospice care 18 months ago.

“I think it’s better now to think about and celebrate his life than anything else," Sights stated.

Against the odds, President Carter will celebrate his 100th birthday on Tuesday. Sights will raise a glass to the wisdom and simplicity of a man who led a nation.

Copyright 2024 WKU Public Radio