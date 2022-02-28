FEMA agents to offer information at three Kentucky stores through March 15

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is continuing to send agents to Home Depot and Walmart stores in three Kentucky cities through March to offer free rebuilding advice and information about FEMA aid following the severe storms in early December.

“It’s a very timely event,” said FEMA Media Relations Specialist La-Tanga Hopes. “The timeliness of being able to say, ‘We know that you’re receiving these grants. We know that you’re going to be at these stores. Here’s a perfect opportunity for us to share some of the best principles that can help you with durability and long-term efforts.”

The goal of this partnership is to provide home improvement tips to storm survivors to help prevent or reduce damage from future disasters, focused primarily on do-it-yourself and general contractor work.

“Mitigation is similar to tying your shoes to prevent a fall. If you think about it from a more professional perspective, it’s risk management,” Hopes said. “Either way, what we’re doing is making sure we build back better.”

Agents will be available through March 15 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays (excluding Wednesday) and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST on weekends at the following locations:



Home Depot 2233 Gary Farms Blvd.

Bowling Green, KY 42104

Home Depot 1510 Ring Road

Elizabethtown, KY 42701

Walmart 310 W 5th Street

Benton, KY 42025

FEMA has run similar informational programs at stores throughout the state since the storms struck, including but not limited to Lowe’s in Mayfield last month .

“It’ll pretty much substantiate how the whole community comes together and works on the recovery process,” Hopes said.

The organization recommends storm survivors file an insurance claim before applying for assistance if possible.