Salvation Army expands veteran support services in far western Ky.

The Salvation Army is expanding its support program for veterans facing homelessness to four far western Kentucky counties.

Veterans in Caldwell, Crittenden, Livingston and Lyon counties are now eligible for the Salvation Army’s Supportive Services for Veteran Families (SSVF) program, joining the nonprofit’s existing 12-county service region in the Purchase and Pennyrile areas.

The program, funded by U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs grant funds, helps veterans and their families who have been served eviction notices or are currently unhoused.

Julie Copeland is the Salvation Army’s SSVF program director for western Kentucky. She said some veterans struggle with the transition to civilian life after serving in the armed forces.

“When they're out, and they don't know where their supports are, it can lead to homelessness,” Copeland said.

The Salvation Army’s SSVF program also assists clients with housing and health care navigation and legal services. The nonprofit also provides financial assistance for security deposits, utility payments and rent assistance.

Since the program launched last year, Copeland said the Salvation Army has served 65 veterans in far western Kentucky, along with their families.

Copeland said the group is looking to partner with more area landlords to provide rental housing to veterans in need.

“Housing is an issue, we know there's just not enough around – and a lot of times, it's not very affordable,” she said.