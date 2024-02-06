© 2024
Paducah’s historic Katterjohn building slated for demolition

WKMS | By Mason Galemore
Published February 6, 2024 at 5:47 PM CST
The City of Paducah intends to demolish the historic Katterjohn building.
Hannah Saad
/
WKMS
The City of Paducah plans to demolish the historic Katterjohn building in the coming months.

City officials hope three-acre property can be developed into housing.

A historic building on Paducah’s Broadway Street is set to be demolished in the coming months.

The Katterjohn building – built by the Illinois Central Railroad in the late 1800s – was initially used as a hospital and later leased as office space. After nearly two decades of vacancy and partial demolitions for safety reasons, Paducah officials hope to develop the property.

The City of Paducah foreclosed on the building in 2023 due to a lack of maintenance and deteriorating infrastructure. Before demolition can take place, the city must conduct an asbestos abatement for the building and obtain a request for proposal, or RFP, to get bids from contractors for the demolition.

Paducah Mayor George Bray said many Paducahans are disappointed to see the structure go, but that the building’s best years are behind it.

“This is a good decision to move the community forward,” Bray said. “The community needs housing. It's a valuable property. We are moving forward with what we think is the best solution for our city.”

Bray identified the three-acre property as being well-suited for the development of “middle-income housing” and said the city is currently discussing plans with developers. He said any new housing development would be built to complement the surrounding architecture of Fountain Avenue.

“Our goal would be to find a developer who wants to find the range of housing prices along with housing that would fit into that midtown neighborhood,” Bray said. “We will work with a developer to do our best to find something that fits in.”

Bray said the demolition of the Katterjohn building is expected to take place within the next four months.
Tags
Housing Downtown Paducahhistoric buildings
Mason Galemore
Mason Galemore is a Murray State student studying journalism. He was the editor-in-chief of his high school newspaper. Since then has explored different publication avenues such as broadcasting. He hopes to travel as a journalist documenting conflict zones and different cultures. He remembers watching the Arab Spring in 2011 via the news when he was a kid, which dawned in a new age of journalism grounded in social media. His favorite hobbies are hiking, photography, reading, writing and playing with his Australian Shepard, Izzy. He is originally from Charleston, Missouri.
