Paducah Salvation Army launches online portal for rent, utility aid in three counties

The Paducah Salvation Army office is launching a new online portal to help residents of three far western Kentucky counties obtain rent and utility aid.

SAHelp.me is designed to give residents of McCracken, Marshall and Ballard counties 24/7 access to financial assistance applications and lessen delays in the process.

According to a release shared this week, the online platform is confidential, secure, and provides guidance to make things easier for applicants. The online portal will become active Monday, June 10.

The organization expects other Purchase Region counties to launch their own online portals in the coming months.

In-person assistance will continue to be offered at the Salvation Army’s Paducah location on the city’s SouthSide.