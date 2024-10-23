2024 General Election Ballot: Ballard County

Here is a list of all of the state and local races with at least one candidate running for office that will appear on Ballard County's ballots in November. A sample ballot can be found on the Secretary of State's website.



All Precincts

State Representative - 1st Representative District



Steven Jack Rudy (Republican Party)

Fredrick Fountain (Democratic Party)

Commonwealth’s Attorney- 1st Judicial Circuit



Michael B. Stacy (Independent)

Circuit Clerk



Charissa Coplen Harris (Republican Party)

Judge of the Court of Appeals - 1st Appellate District, 2nd Division (Nonpartisan) (Unexpired Term)



Lisa Payne Jones

Jason Shea Fleming

D4

Member Board of Education - 4th Educational District



Ivey Rollings

E5

Member Board of Education - 5th Educational District



Tammy Scott Dennis

City of Barlow

City Commissioners (Vote for up to Four)



Ronnie D. Harvell Jr.

Heather Batts

Michael Mayolo

City of Kevil

City Commissioners (Vote for up to Four)



Bruce Romaine

Debbie Bridges

Ronnie R. Rathman

Walter Burney

City of LaCenter

City Commissioners (Vote for up to Four)



Jordan T. Griffin

Karen Stewart-Hargrove

Joe Brooks Whipple

Jerry C. Cooper

Helen Karadimas

Jason Beasley

City of Wickliffe

City Council (Vote for up to Six)

