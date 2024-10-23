2024 General Election Ballot: Ballard County
Here is a list of all of the state and local races with at least one candidate running for office that will appear on Ballard County's ballots in November. A sample ballot can be found on the Secretary of State's website.
All Precincts
State Representative - 1st Representative District
- Steven Jack Rudy (Republican Party)
- Fredrick Fountain (Democratic Party)
Commonwealth’s Attorney- 1st Judicial Circuit
- Michael B. Stacy (Independent)
Circuit Clerk
- Charissa Coplen Harris (Republican Party)
Judge of the Court of Appeals - 1st Appellate District, 2nd Division (Nonpartisan) (Unexpired Term)
- Lisa Payne Jones
- Jason Shea Fleming
D4
Member Board of Education - 4th Educational District
- Ivey Rollings
E5
Member Board of Education - 5th Educational District
- Tammy Scott Dennis
City of Barlow
City Commissioners (Vote for up to Four)
- Ronnie D. Harvell Jr.
- Heather Batts
- Michael Mayolo
City of Kevil
City Commissioners (Vote for up to Four)
- Bruce Romaine
- Debbie Bridges
- Ronnie R. Rathman
- Walter Burney
City of LaCenter
City Commissioners (Vote for up to Four)
- Jordan T. Griffin
- Karen Stewart-Hargrove
- Joe Brooks Whipple
- Jerry C. Cooper
- Helen Karadimas
- Jason Beasley
City of Wickliffe
City Council (Vote for up to Six)
- Cathy Pigg
- Karen Lawrence
- Ruth Taylor
- Jacque E. Jones
- Lynn W. Lane