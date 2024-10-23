© 2024
2024 General Election Ballot: Ballard County

WKMS
Published October 23, 2024 at 5:12 PM CDT

Here is a list of all of the state and local races with at least one candidate running for office that will appear on Ballard County's ballots in November. A sample ballot can be found on the Secretary of State's website.

All Precincts

State Representative - 1st Representative District

  • Steven Jack Rudy (Republican Party)
  • Fredrick Fountain (Democratic Party)

Commonwealth’s Attorney- 1st Judicial Circuit

  • Michael B. Stacy (Independent)

Circuit Clerk

  • Charissa Coplen Harris (Republican Party)

Judge of the Court of Appeals - 1st Appellate District, 2nd Division (Nonpartisan) (Unexpired Term)

  • Lisa Payne Jones
  • Jason Shea Fleming

D4

Member Board of Education - 4th Educational District

  • Ivey Rollings

E5

Member Board of Education - 5th Educational District

  • Tammy Scott Dennis

City of Barlow

City Commissioners (Vote for up to Four)

  • Ronnie D. Harvell Jr. 
  • Heather Batts
  • Michael Mayolo

City of Kevil

City Commissioners (Vote for up to Four)

  • Bruce Romaine
  • Debbie Bridges
  • Ronnie R. Rathman
  • Walter Burney 

City of LaCenter

City Commissioners (Vote for up to Four)

  • Jordan T. Griffin
  • Karen Stewart-Hargrove
  • Joe Brooks Whipple
  • Jerry C. Cooper 
  • Helen Karadimas
  • Jason Beasley 

City of Wickliffe

City Council (Vote for up to Six)

  • Cathy Pigg
  • Karen Lawrence
  • Ruth Taylor
  • Jacque E. Jones
  • Lynn W. Lane
