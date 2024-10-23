© 2024
2024 General Election Ballot: Christian County

WKMS
Published October 23, 2024 at 5:50 PM CDT

Here is a list of all of the state and local races with at least one candidate running for office that will appear on Christian County's ballots in November. A sample ballot can be found on the Secretary of State's website. More information, including polling locations, is available at govote.ky.gov

All Precincts

State Senator- 3rd Senatorial District

  • Craig B. Richardson (Republican Party)

Commonwealth’s Attorney- 3rd Judicial Circuit

  • Maureen Leamy (Republican Party)

Circuit Clerk

  • Paige Eli Parker (Republican Party)

Judge of the Court of Appeals- 1st Appellate District, 2nd Division (Nonpartisan) (Unexpired Term)

  • Lisa Payne Jones
  • Jason Shea Fleming

A101, A103, B101, B102, B103, C101, C102, C103, C104, C105, C106, D104, D105, D106, D107, E101, E102 and E105

State Representative- 8th Representative District

  • Walker Wood Thomas (Republican Party)

A102, A104, A105, B104, D101, D102, D103, E103, E104, F101, F102, F103, F104, G101, G102, G103, G104, G105, G106, G107, H101 AND H103

State Representative- 9th Representative District

  • Myron B. Dossett (Republican Party)
  • Twyla Dillard (Democratic Party)

H102 and H104

State Representative- 16th Representative District

  • Jason Petrie (Republican Party)

City of Hopkinsville

City Council -  Ward 1 (Vote for One)

  • Vance Smith (Republican Party)
  • Markeeta Oldham Wilkerson (Democratic Party)

City Council, Ward 2 (Vote for One)

  • Brandi Stallons (Republican Party)

City Council, Ward 3 (Vote for One)

  • Donald G. Marsh (Republican Party)

City Council, Ward 4 (Vote for One)

  • Chuck Crabtree (Republican Party)

City Council, Ward 5 (Vote for One)

  • Amy Craig (Republican Party)

City Council, Ward 6 (Vote for One)

  • Travis W. Martin (Republican Party)

City Council, Ward 7 (Vote for One)

  • Louis Clayton Sumner (Republican Party)

City Council, Ward 8 (Vote for One)

  • Seth Adam Meek (Republican Party)

City Council, Ward 9 (Vote for One)

  • Brittanie M. Bogard (Republican Party)
  • Angelique M. Victor (Democratic Party)
  • Duane Shepard (Independent)

City Council, Ward 10 (Vote for One)

  • Michael A. Velez Sr. (Republican Party)
  • Andra V. Gold (Democratic Party)

City Council, Ward 11 (Vote for One)

  • Jason Bell (Republican Party)

City Council, Ward 12 (Vote for One)

  • Elizabeth Draude (Republican Party)
  • Samual C. Goodman (Democratic Party)

A102, B103, B104, F101, H101, H102, H103, AND H104

Member Board of Education- 1st Educational District 

  • David K. Webster
  • Erin Westerfield

A103, A104, A105, E102, E105, F102, F103, G101, AND G103

Member Board of Education- 2nd Educational District

  • Margo Pickens
  • Ambrea Watkins

D104, D105, F104, G102, G104, G106, AND G107

Member Board of Education- 4th Educational District

  • Caleb E. Ballard
  • Rebecca Pepper

City of Crofton

City Council (Vote for up to Six)

  • James C. Grace
  • Reta Fleming
  • Gregory P. Owen
  • Anthony G. Durham
  • Jeff Chandler
  • Wanda Croft
  • Wendall R. Alexander

City of Lafayette

City Commissioners (Vote for up to Four)

  • Timothy Hancock
  • Norma Jean Banks
  • Sandra Torres
  • Brandon P. Borneman

City of Oak Grove

City Council (Vote for up to Six)

  • Edward T. Cook
  • Chance Summers
  • Jean Leavell
  • Richard Baker
  • Timothy L. Rosser
  • John Campbell
  • Leah Wright
  • Janet Edwards
  • Carlo S. Gentleman
  • Isaiah Spencer

City of Pembroke

City Commissioners (Vote for up to Four)

  • Joe T. Rives
  • Karen Mitchell Pyle
  • Kevin Earwood
  • Walter Bell 
