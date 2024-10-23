2024 General Election Ballot: Christian County
Here is a list of all of the state and local races with at least one candidate running for office that will appear on Christian County's ballots in November. A sample ballot can be found on the Secretary of State's website. More information, including polling locations, is available at govote.ky.gov
All Precincts
State Senator- 3rd Senatorial District
- Craig B. Richardson (Republican Party)
Commonwealth’s Attorney- 3rd Judicial Circuit
- Maureen Leamy (Republican Party)
Circuit Clerk
- Paige Eli Parker (Republican Party)
Judge of the Court of Appeals- 1st Appellate District, 2nd Division (Nonpartisan) (Unexpired Term)
- Lisa Payne Jones
- Jason Shea Fleming
A101, A103, B101, B102, B103, C101, C102, C103, C104, C105, C106, D104, D105, D106, D107, E101, E102 and E105
State Representative- 8th Representative District
- Walker Wood Thomas (Republican Party)
A102, A104, A105, B104, D101, D102, D103, E103, E104, F101, F102, F103, F104, G101, G102, G103, G104, G105, G106, G107, H101 AND H103
State Representative- 9th Representative District
- Myron B. Dossett (Republican Party)
- Twyla Dillard (Democratic Party)
H102 and H104
State Representative- 16th Representative District
- Jason Petrie (Republican Party)
City of Hopkinsville
City Council - Ward 1 (Vote for One)
- Vance Smith (Republican Party)
- Markeeta Oldham Wilkerson (Democratic Party)
City Council, Ward 2 (Vote for One)
- Brandi Stallons (Republican Party)
City Council, Ward 3 (Vote for One)
- Donald G. Marsh (Republican Party)
City Council, Ward 4 (Vote for One)
- Chuck Crabtree (Republican Party)
City Council, Ward 5 (Vote for One)
- Amy Craig (Republican Party)
City Council, Ward 6 (Vote for One)
- Travis W. Martin (Republican Party)
City Council, Ward 7 (Vote for One)
- Louis Clayton Sumner (Republican Party)
City Council, Ward 8 (Vote for One)
- Seth Adam Meek (Republican Party)
City Council, Ward 9 (Vote for One)
- Brittanie M. Bogard (Republican Party)
- Angelique M. Victor (Democratic Party)
- Duane Shepard (Independent)
City Council, Ward 10 (Vote for One)
- Michael A. Velez Sr. (Republican Party)
- Andra V. Gold (Democratic Party)
City Council, Ward 11 (Vote for One)
- Jason Bell (Republican Party)
City Council, Ward 12 (Vote for One)
- Elizabeth Draude (Republican Party)
- Samual C. Goodman (Democratic Party)
A102, B103, B104, F101, H101, H102, H103, AND H104
Member Board of Education- 1st Educational District
- David K. Webster
- Erin Westerfield
A103, A104, A105, E102, E105, F102, F103, G101, AND G103
Member Board of Education- 2nd Educational District
- Margo Pickens
- Ambrea Watkins
D104, D105, F104, G102, G104, G106, AND G107
Member Board of Education- 4th Educational District
- Caleb E. Ballard
- Rebecca Pepper
City of Crofton
City Council (Vote for up to Six)
- James C. Grace
- Reta Fleming
- Gregory P. Owen
- Anthony G. Durham
- Jeff Chandler
- Wanda Croft
- Wendall R. Alexander
City of Lafayette
City Commissioners (Vote for up to Four)
- Timothy Hancock
- Norma Jean Banks
- Sandra Torres
- Brandon P. Borneman
City of Oak Grove
City Council (Vote for up to Six)
- Edward T. Cook
- Chance Summers
- Jean Leavell
- Richard Baker
- Timothy L. Rosser
- John Campbell
- Leah Wright
- Janet Edwards
- Carlo S. Gentleman
- Isaiah Spencer
City of Pembroke
City Commissioners (Vote for up to Four)
- Joe T. Rives
- Karen Mitchell Pyle
- Kevin Earwood
- Walter Bell