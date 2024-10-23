2024 General Election Ballot: Christian County

Here is a list of all of the state and local races with at least one candidate running for office that will appear on Christian County's ballots in November. A sample ballot can be found on the Secretary of State's website. More information, including polling locations, is available at govote.ky.gov

All Precincts

State Senator- 3rd Senatorial District



Craig B. Richardson (Republican Party)

Commonwealth’s Attorney- 3rd Judicial Circuit



Maureen Leamy (Republican Party)

Circuit Clerk



Paige Eli Parker (Republican Party)

Judge of the Court of Appeals- 1st Appellate District, 2nd Division (Nonpartisan) (Unexpired Term)



Lisa Payne Jones

Jason Shea Fleming

A101, A103, B101, B102, B103, C101, C102, C103, C104, C105, C106, D104, D105, D106, D107, E101, E102 and E105

State Representative- 8th Representative District



Walker Wood Thomas (Republican Party)

A102, A104, A105, B104, D101, D102, D103, E103, E104, F101, F102, F103, F104, G101, G102, G103, G104, G105, G106, G107, H101 AND H103

State Representative- 9th Representative District



Myron B. Dossett (Republican Party)

Twyla Dillard (Democratic Party)

H102 and H104

State Representative- 16th Representative District



Jason Petrie (Republican Party)

City of Hopkinsville

City Council - Ward 1 (Vote for One)



Vance Smith (Republican Party)

Markeeta Oldham Wilkerson (Democratic Party)

City Council, Ward 2 (Vote for One)



Brandi Stallons (Republican Party)

City Council, Ward 3 (Vote for One)



Donald G. Marsh (Republican Party)

City Council, Ward 4 (Vote for One)



Chuck Crabtree (Republican Party)

City Council, Ward 5 (Vote for One)



Amy Craig (Republican Party)

City Council, Ward 6 (Vote for One)



Travis W. Martin (Republican Party)

City Council, Ward 7 (Vote for One)



Louis Clayton Sumner (Republican Party)

City Council, Ward 8 (Vote for One)



Seth Adam Meek (Republican Party)

City Council, Ward 9 (Vote for One)



Brittanie M. Bogard (Republican Party)

Angelique M. Victor (Democratic Party)

Duane Shepard (Independent)

City Council, Ward 10 (Vote for One)



Michael A. Velez Sr. (Republican Party)

Andra V. Gold (Democratic Party)

City Council, Ward 11 (Vote for One)



Jason Bell (Republican Party)

City Council, Ward 12 (Vote for One)



Elizabeth Draude (Republican Party)

Samual C. Goodman (Democratic Party)

A102, B103, B104, F101, H101, H102, H103, AND H104

Member Board of Education- 1st Educational District



David K. Webster

Erin Westerfield

A103, A104, A105, E102, E105, F102, F103, G101, AND G103

Member Board of Education- 2nd Educational District



Margo Pickens

Ambrea Watkins

D104, D105, F104, G102, G104, G106, AND G107

Member Board of Education- 4th Educational District



Caleb E. Ballard

Rebecca Pepper

City of Crofton

City Council (Vote for up to Six)



James C. Grace

Reta Fleming

Gregory P. Owen

Anthony G. Durham

Jeff Chandler

Wanda Croft

Wendall R. Alexander

City of Lafayette

City Commissioners (Vote for up to Four)



Timothy Hancock

Norma Jean Banks

Sandra Torres

Brandon P. Borneman

City of Oak Grove

City Council (Vote for up to Six)



Edward T. Cook

Chance Summers

Jean Leavell

Richard Baker

Timothy L. Rosser

John Campbell

Leah Wright

Janet Edwards

Carlo S. Gentleman

Isaiah Spencer

City of Pembroke

City Commissioners (Vote for up to Four)

