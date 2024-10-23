© 2024
2024 General Election Ballot: Fulton County

Published October 23, 2024 at 6:02 PM CDT

Here is a list of all of the state and local races with at least one candidate running for office that will appear on Fulton County's ballots in November. A sample ballot can be found on the Secretary of State's website. More information, including polling locations, is available at govote.ky.gov

All Precincts

State Senator- 1st Senatorial District

  • Jason G. Howell (Republican Party)

State Representative- 1st Representative District

  • Stephen Jack Rudy (Republican Party)
  • Fredrick Fountain (Democratic Party)

Commonwealth’s Attorney- 1st Judicial Circuit

  • Michael B. Stacy (Independent)

Circuit Clerk

  • Jaime Matthews (Democratic Party)

Judge of the Court of Appeals- 1st Appellate District, 2nd Division (Nonpartisan) (Unexpired Term)

  • Lisa Payne Jones
  • Jason Shea Fleming

Mills Point Community Center; Part of Mud Creek

Member Board of Education- 3rd Educational District

  • Jana L. Turner

BWM; Part of Mud Creek and Courthouse

Member Board of Education- 5th Educational District

  • Brian Emmons

City Hall, Highschool; Part of Country Club and PCJC

Member Board of Education- Fulton Independent School District

  • Janet Gossum
  • Karen Worley Dean

City of Fulton

City Commissioners (Vote for up to Four)

  • Darcy Linn
  • Jeffrey L. Vaughn 
  • Kevin M. Kelley
  • Elaine Forrester

City of Hickman

City Commissioners- City of Hickman (Vote for up to Four)

  • Robert W. Griggs
  • Richard Holloway
  • John Wiley Gannon
  • Robin Amberg

Question- City of Hickman Cannabis

  • Are you in favor of the sale of medicinal cannabis at a licensed dispensary and the operation of other cannabis businesses in the City of Hickman, Kentucky? (Yes or No)
