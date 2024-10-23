2024 General Election Ballot: Fulton County
Here is a list of all of the state and local races with at least one candidate running for office that will appear on Fulton County's ballots in November. A sample ballot can be found on the Secretary of State's website. More information, including polling locations, is available at govote.ky.gov
All Precincts
State Senator- 1st Senatorial District
- Jason G. Howell (Republican Party)
State Representative- 1st Representative District
- Stephen Jack Rudy (Republican Party)
- Fredrick Fountain (Democratic Party)
Commonwealth’s Attorney- 1st Judicial Circuit
- Michael B. Stacy (Independent)
Circuit Clerk
- Jaime Matthews (Democratic Party)
Judge of the Court of Appeals- 1st Appellate District, 2nd Division (Nonpartisan) (Unexpired Term)
- Lisa Payne Jones
- Jason Shea Fleming
Mills Point Community Center; Part of Mud Creek
Member Board of Education- 3rd Educational District
- Jana L. Turner
BWM; Part of Mud Creek and Courthouse
Member Board of Education- 5th Educational District
- Brian Emmons
City Hall, Highschool; Part of Country Club and PCJC
Member Board of Education- Fulton Independent School District
- Janet Gossum
- Karen Worley Dean
City of Fulton
City Commissioners (Vote for up to Four)
- Darcy Linn
- Jeffrey L. Vaughn
- Kevin M. Kelley
- Elaine Forrester
City of Hickman
City Commissioners- City of Hickman (Vote for up to Four)
- Robert W. Griggs
- Richard Holloway
- John Wiley Gannon
- Robin Amberg
Question- City of Hickman Cannabis
- Are you in favor of the sale of medicinal cannabis at a licensed dispensary and the operation of other cannabis businesses in the City of Hickman, Kentucky? (Yes or No)