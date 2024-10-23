2024 General Election Ballot: Fulton County

Here is a list of all of the state and local races with at least one candidate running for office that will appear on Fulton County's ballots in November. A sample ballot can be found on the Secretary of State's website . More information, including polling locations, is available at govote.ky.gov

All Precincts

State Senator- 1st Senatorial District



Jason G. Howell (Republican Party)

State Representative- 1st Representative District



Stephen Jack Rudy (Republican Party)

Fredrick Fountain (Democratic Party)

Commonwealth’s Attorney- 1st Judicial Circuit



Michael B. Stacy (Independent)

Circuit Clerk



Jaime Matthews (Democratic Party)

Judge of the Court of Appeals- 1st Appellate District, 2nd Division (Nonpartisan) (Unexpired Term)



Lisa Payne Jones

Jason Shea Fleming

Mills Point Community Center; Part of Mud Creek

Member Board of Education- 3rd Educational District



Jana L. Turner

BWM; Part of Mud Creek and Courthouse

Member Board of Education- 5th Educational District



Brian Emmons

City Hall, Highschool; Part of Country Club and PCJC

Member Board of Education- Fulton Independent School District



Janet Gossum

Karen Worley Dean

City of Fulton

City Commissioners (Vote for up to Four)



Darcy Linn

Jeffrey L. Vaughn

Kevin M. Kelley

Elaine Forrester

City of Hickman

City Commissioners- City of Hickman (Vote for up to Four)



Robert W. Griggs

Richard Holloway

John Wiley Gannon

Robin Amberg

Question- City of Hickman Cannabis

