2024 General Election Ballot: Graves County

Here is a list of all of the state and local races with at least one candidate running for office that will appear on Graves County's ballots in November. A sample ballot can be found on the Secretary of State's website . More information, including polling locations, is available at govote.ky.gov

All Precincts

State Senator- 1st Senatorial District



Jason G. Howell (Republican)

State Representative- 2nd Representative District



Kimberly Holloway (Republican)

Commonwealth’s Attorney- 52nd Judicial Circuit



George Shannon Powers (Republican)

Richard “Rickie” Kemp (Democratic)

Circuit Clerk



Emily Ward Buzanis (Republican)

Property Valuation Administrator (Unexpired Term)



Lee Martin (Republican)

Judge of the Court of Appeals- 1st Appellate District, 2nd Division (Nonpartisan) (Unexpired Term)



Lisa Payne Jones

Jason Shea Fleming

Southeast, Kess Creek, Central East; Part of Byrn

Member Board of Education- 2nd Educational District (Vote for One)



Kenneth House

Southwest, Central West; Part of Brown

Member Board of Education- 3rd Educational District (Vote for One)



Jason W. Looper

Northeast

Member Board of Education- 4th Educational District (Vote for One)



Joni Flowers Goodman

Part of Byrn and Brown

Member Board of Education- Mayfield Independent School District (Vote for Two)



Martha R. Wynstra

Larry Jackson

City of Mayfield

City Council- City of Mayfield (Vote for up to Ten)

