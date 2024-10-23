© 2024
2024 General Election Ballot: Graves County

WKMS
Published October 23, 2024 at 6:12 PM CDT

Here is a list of all of the state and local races with at least one candidate running for office that will appear on Graves County's ballots in November. A sample ballot can be found on the Secretary of State's website. More information, including polling locations, is available at govote.ky.gov

All Precincts

State Senator- 1st Senatorial District

  • Jason G. Howell (Republican)

State Representative- 2nd Representative District

  • Kimberly Holloway (Republican)

Commonwealth’s Attorney- 52nd Judicial Circuit

  • George Shannon Powers (Republican)
  • Richard “Rickie” Kemp (Democratic)

Circuit Clerk

  • Emily Ward Buzanis (Republican)

Property Valuation Administrator (Unexpired Term)

  • Lee Martin (Republican)

Judge of the Court of Appeals- 1st Appellate District, 2nd Division (Nonpartisan) (Unexpired Term)

  • Lisa Payne Jones
  • Jason Shea Fleming

Southeast, Kess Creek, Central East; Part of Byrn

Member Board of Education- 2nd Educational District (Vote for One)

  • Kenneth House

Southwest, Central West; Part of Brown

Member Board of Education- 3rd Educational District (Vote for One)

  • Jason W. Looper

Northeast

Member Board of Education- 4th Educational District (Vote for One)

  • Joni Flowers Goodman

Part of Byrn and Brown

Member Board of Education- Mayfield Independent School District (Vote for Two)

  • Martha R. Wynstra
  • Larry Jackson

City of Mayfield

City Council- City of Mayfield (Vote for up to Ten)

  • Jana Bennett-Adams
  • Larry J. Seay
  • Derrick Parrott
  • Ricky Binkley
  • Keanu Chase Murphy
  • Chuck Whitnell
  • Johnny “The Real” Jackson
  • Barry McDonald
  • Jodie Hansen
  • Nathanael “Nate” Cox
  • Brad A. Rodgers
  • Lauren Carr
  • Johnnie B. Draffen Sr. 
