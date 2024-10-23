2024 General Election Ballot: Graves County
Here is a list of all of the state and local races with at least one candidate running for office that will appear on Graves County's ballots in November. A sample ballot can be found on the Secretary of State's website. More information, including polling locations, is available at govote.ky.gov
All Precincts
State Senator- 1st Senatorial District
- Jason G. Howell (Republican)
State Representative- 2nd Representative District
- Kimberly Holloway (Republican)
Commonwealth’s Attorney- 52nd Judicial Circuit
- George Shannon Powers (Republican)
- Richard “Rickie” Kemp (Democratic)
Circuit Clerk
- Emily Ward Buzanis (Republican)
Property Valuation Administrator (Unexpired Term)
- Lee Martin (Republican)
Judge of the Court of Appeals- 1st Appellate District, 2nd Division (Nonpartisan) (Unexpired Term)
- Lisa Payne Jones
- Jason Shea Fleming
Southeast, Kess Creek, Central East; Part of Byrn
Member Board of Education- 2nd Educational District (Vote for One)
- Kenneth House
Southwest, Central West; Part of Brown
Member Board of Education- 3rd Educational District (Vote for One)
- Jason W. Looper
Northeast
Member Board of Education- 4th Educational District (Vote for One)
- Joni Flowers Goodman
Part of Byrn and Brown
Member Board of Education- Mayfield Independent School District (Vote for Two)
- Martha R. Wynstra
- Larry Jackson
City of Mayfield
City Council- City of Mayfield (Vote for up to Ten)
- Jana Bennett-Adams
- Larry J. Seay
- Derrick Parrott
- Ricky Binkley
- Keanu Chase Murphy
- Chuck Whitnell
- Johnny “The Real” Jackson
- Barry McDonald
- Jodie Hansen
- Nathanael “Nate” Cox
- Brad A. Rodgers
- Lauren Carr
- Johnnie B. Draffen Sr.