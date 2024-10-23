2024 General Election Ballot: Livingston County

Here is a list of all of the state and local races with at least one candidate running for office that will appear on Livingston County's ballots in November. A sample ballot can be found on the Secretary of State's website . More information, including polling locations, is available at govote.ky.gov



All Precincts

State Representative- 3rd Representative District

Randy Bridges (Republican)

Carrie Gottschalk Singler (Democratic)

Commonwealth’s Attorney- 56th Judicial Circuit

Carrie L. Ovey-Wiggins (Republican)

Circuit Clerk

Debbie Harp Knoth (Democratic)

County Judge/Executive (Unexpired Term)

Michael Williams (Republican)

Teris Swanson (Democratic)

Judge of the Court of Appeals- 1st Appellate District, 2nd Division (Nonpartisan) (Unexpired Term)

Lisa Payne Jones

Jason Shea Fleming

Question-Livingston Cannabis

Are you in favor of the sale of medicinal cannabis at a licensed dispensary and the operation of other cannabis businesses in Livingston County, Kentucky? (Yes or No)

West 1 and West 2; Part of East 2

Member Board of Education- 2nd Educational District (Vote for One)

Tammy Hubbard Sayle

Part of North 1 and North 2

Member Board of Education- 3rd Educational District (Vote for One)

David Kitchens

East 1; Part of North 1 and North 2

Member Board of Education- 4th Educational District (Vote for One)

Tony L. Sanders

City of Grand Rivers

City Council (Vote for up to Six)

Pat Gorbett

Wanda Evans

Michael D. O’Leary

Oliver “Bud” Hunt

Mark Sunderman

Scott L. Parsons

City of Salem

City Commissioners- City of Salem (Vote for up to Four)

Darryl Chittenden

Craig Dossett

Brandon DeBoe

Tiffany Newcomb

Question-Salem Cannabis