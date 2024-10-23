© 2024
2024 General Election Ballot: Livingston County

Published October 23, 2024

Here is a list of all of the state and local races with at least one candidate running for office that will appear on Livingston County's ballots in November. A sample ballot can be found on the Secretary of State's website. More information, including polling locations, is available at govote.ky.gov

All Precincts

State Representative- 3rd Representative District

  • Randy Bridges (Republican)
  • Carrie Gottschalk Singler (Democratic)

Commonwealth’s Attorney- 56th Judicial Circuit

  • Carrie L. Ovey-Wiggins (Republican)

Circuit Clerk

  • Debbie Harp Knoth (Democratic)

County Judge/Executive (Unexpired Term)

  • Michael Williams (Republican)
  • Teris Swanson (Democratic)

Judge of the Court of Appeals- 1st Appellate District, 2nd Division (Nonpartisan) (Unexpired Term)

  • Lisa Payne Jones
  • Jason Shea Fleming

Question-Livingston Cannabis

  • Are you in favor of the sale of medicinal cannabis at a licensed dispensary and the operation of other cannabis businesses in Livingston County, Kentucky? (Yes or No)

West 1 and West 2; Part of East 2

Member Board of Education- 2nd Educational District (Vote for One)

  • Tammy Hubbard Sayle

Part of North 1 and North 2

Member Board of Education- 3rd Educational District (Vote for One)

  • David Kitchens

East 1; Part of North 1 and North 2

Member Board of Education- 4th Educational District (Vote for One)

  • Tony L. Sanders

City of Grand Rivers

City Council (Vote for up to Six)

  • Pat Gorbett
  • Wanda Evans
  • Michael D. O’Leary
  • Oliver “Bud” Hunt
  • Mark Sunderman
  • Scott L. Parsons

City of Salem

City Commissioners- City of Salem (Vote for up to Four)

  • Darryl Chittenden
  • Craig Dossett
  • Brandon DeBoe
  • Tiffany Newcomb

Question-Salem Cannabis

  • Are you in favor of the sale of medicinal cannabis at a licensed dispensary and the operation of other cannabis businesses in the City of Salem, Kentucky? (Yes or No)
