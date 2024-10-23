2024 General Election Ballot: Livingston County
Here is a list of all of the state and local races with at least one candidate running for office that will appear on Livingston County's ballots in November. A sample ballot can be found on the Secretary of State's website. More information, including polling locations, is available at govote.ky.gov
All Precincts
State Representative- 3rd Representative District
- Randy Bridges (Republican)
- Carrie Gottschalk Singler (Democratic)
Commonwealth’s Attorney- 56th Judicial Circuit
- Carrie L. Ovey-Wiggins (Republican)
Circuit Clerk
- Debbie Harp Knoth (Democratic)
County Judge/Executive (Unexpired Term)
- Michael Williams (Republican)
- Teris Swanson (Democratic)
Judge of the Court of Appeals- 1st Appellate District, 2nd Division (Nonpartisan) (Unexpired Term)
- Lisa Payne Jones
- Jason Shea Fleming
Question-Livingston Cannabis
- Are you in favor of the sale of medicinal cannabis at a licensed dispensary and the operation of other cannabis businesses in Livingston County, Kentucky? (Yes or No)
West 1 and West 2; Part of East 2
Member Board of Education- 2nd Educational District (Vote for One)
- Tammy Hubbard Sayle
Part of North 1 and North 2
Member Board of Education- 3rd Educational District (Vote for One)
- David Kitchens
East 1; Part of North 1 and North 2
Member Board of Education- 4th Educational District (Vote for One)
- Tony L. Sanders
City of Grand Rivers
City Council (Vote for up to Six)
- Pat Gorbett
- Wanda Evans
- Michael D. O’Leary
- Oliver “Bud” Hunt
- Mark Sunderman
- Scott L. Parsons
City of Salem
City Commissioners- City of Salem (Vote for up to Four)
- Darryl Chittenden
- Craig Dossett
- Brandon DeBoe
- Tiffany Newcomb
Question-Salem Cannabis
- Are you in favor of the sale of medicinal cannabis at a licensed dispensary and the operation of other cannabis businesses in the City of Salem, Kentucky? (Yes or No)