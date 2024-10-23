© 2024
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

2024 General Election Ballot: McCracken County

WKMS
Published October 23, 2024 at 6:49 PM CDT

Here is a list of all of the state and local races with at least one candidate running for office that will appear on McCracken County's ballots in November. A sample ballot can be found on the Secretary of State's website. More information, including polling locations, is available at govote.ky.gov

All Precincts

Commonwealth’s Attorney- 2nd Judicial Circuit

  • Donna L. Dixon (Republican)

Circuit Clerk

  • Kim Channell (Republican)

Judge of the Court of Appeals- 1st Appellate District, 2nd Division (Nonpartisan) (Unexpired Term)

  • Lisa Payne Jones
  • Jason Shea Fleming

District Judge- 2nd Judicial District, 2nd Division (Nonpartisan) (Unexpired Term)

  • James Mills 
  • Jenny Hines

Cecil, Gallman, Heath, Jetton, Lamont, Lone Oak #1, Lone Oak #2, Massac-Milan, Maxon, Peppers Mill and Rolling Hills

State Representative- 1st Representative District

  • Stephen Jack Rudy (Republican)
  •  Fredrick Fountain (Democratic)

Harper #1, Harper #2, Hendron #1, Hendron #1 Ext., Hendron #2, Hendron #3, Hendron #4 and Melber

State Representative- 2nd Representative District

  • Kimberly Holloway (Republican)

Bernhard, Carson Park, Cherokee, Clarks River #1, Commercial, Concord, Country Club, Emma Morgan, Gott, Hovekamp, Lone Oak #3, Oakdale, Paxton Park, Reed, Reidland #1, Strawberry Hill, Tower, Union Station and Woodlawn

State Representative- 3rd Representative District

  • Randy Bridges (Republican)
  • Carrie Gottschalk Singler (Democratic)

Clarks River #2, Florence Station and Oaks Station

State Representative- 6th Representative District

  • Chris Freeland (Republican)
  • Linda Story Edwards (Democratic)

Florence Station, Harper #1, Harper #2, Hendron #3, Lone Oak #2, Lone Oak #3, Massac-Milan and Melber

Member Board of Education- 2nd Educational District

  • Tyler Parker
  • Tiffany Watson

Clarks River #1, Hendron #1, Hendron #2, Hendron #4, Lone Oak #1, Oakdale, Peppers Mill, Rolling Hills and Tower; Part of Hendron #1 Ext. and Paxton Park

Member Board of Education- 4th Educational District

  • Sheila Cruse Johnston

Clarks River #2 Hovekamp, Oaks Station, Reidland #1 and Woodlawn

Member Board of Education- 5th Educational District

  • Alice F. Shemwell
  • Crystal A. Culp

Bernhard, Carson Park, Commercial, Emma Morgan, Jetton and Union Station; Part of Country Club, Gallman, Gott, Hendron #1 Ext., Paxton Park and Reed

Member Board of Education- Paducah Independent School District (Vote for Three)

  • Carl LeBuhn
  • James L. Hudson
  • Janice Howard 

City of Paducah

Mayor- City of Paducah

  • David Guess
  • George P. Bray

City Commissioners- City of Paducah (Vote for up to Four)

  • Trey Griffin
  • Sandra Wilson
  • Dujuan Thomas
  • Robert “Buz” Smith
  • Allen B. Treece
  • Raynarldo Henderson

Strawberry Hill

Question- Strawberry Hills Wet/Dry

  • Are you in favor of the sale of alcoholic beverages in C129 Strawberry Hills precinct?
Interactives & Tools