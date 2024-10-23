2024 General Election Ballot: McCracken County

Here is a list of all of the state and local races with at least one candidate running for office that will appear on McCracken County's ballots in November. A sample ballot can be found on the Secretary of State's website . More information, including polling locations, is available at govote.ky.gov

All Precincts

Commonwealth’s Attorney- 2nd Judicial Circuit

Donna L. Dixon (Republican)

Circuit Clerk

Kim Channell (Republican)

Judge of the Court of Appeals- 1st Appellate District, 2nd Division (Nonpartisan) (Unexpired Term)

Lisa Payne Jones

Jason Shea Fleming

District Judge- 2nd Judicial District, 2nd Division (Nonpartisan) (Unexpired Term)

James Mills

Jenny Hines

Cecil, Gallman, Heath, Jetton, Lamont, Lone Oak #1, Lone Oak #2, Massac-Milan, Maxon, Peppers Mill and Rolling Hills

State Representative- 1st Representative District

Stephen Jack Rudy (Republican)

Fredrick Fountain (Democratic)

Harper #1, Harper #2, Hendron #1, Hendron #1 Ext., Hendron #2, Hendron #3, Hendron #4 and Melber

State Representative- 2nd Representative District



Kimberly Holloway (Republican)



Bernhard, Carson Park, Cherokee, Clarks River #1, Commercial, Concord, Country Club, Emma Morgan, Gott, Hovekamp, Lone Oak #3, Oakdale, Paxton Park, Reed, Reidland #1, Strawberry Hill, Tower, Union Station and Woodlawn

State Representative- 3rd Representative District

Randy Bridges (Republican)

Carrie Gottschalk Singler (Democratic)

Clarks River #2, Florence Station and Oaks Station

State Representative- 6th Representative District

Chris Freeland (Republican)

Linda Story Edwards (Democratic)

Florence Station, Harper #1, Harper #2, Hendron #3, Lone Oak #2, Lone Oak #3, Massac-Milan and Melber

Member Board of Education- 2nd Educational District

Tyler Parker

Tiffany Watson

Clarks River #1, Hendron #1, Hendron #2, Hendron #4, Lone Oak #1, Oakdale, Peppers Mill, Rolling Hills and Tower; Part of Hendron #1 Ext. and Paxton Park

Member Board of Education- 4th Educational District

Sheila Cruse Johnston

Clarks River #2 Hovekamp, Oaks Station, Reidland #1 and Woodlawn

Member Board of Education- 5th Educational District

Alice F. Shemwell

Crystal A. Culp

Bernhard, Carson Park, Commercial, Emma Morgan, Jetton and Union Station; Part of Country Club, Gallman, Gott, Hendron #1 Ext., Paxton Park and Reed

Member Board of Education- Paducah Independent School District (Vote for Three)

Carl LeBuhn

James L. Hudson

Janice Howard

City of Paducah

Mayor- City of Paducah

David Guess

George P. Bray

City Commissioners- City of Paducah (Vote for up to Four)

Trey Griffin

Sandra Wilson

Dujuan Thomas

Robert “Buz” Smith

Allen B. Treece

Raynarldo Henderson

Strawberry Hill

Question- Strawberry Hills Wet/Dry