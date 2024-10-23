2024 General Election Ballot: McCracken County
Here is a list of all of the state and local races with at least one candidate running for office that will appear on McCracken County's ballots in November. A sample ballot can be found on the Secretary of State's website. More information, including polling locations, is available at govote.ky.gov
All Precincts
Commonwealth’s Attorney- 2nd Judicial Circuit
- Donna L. Dixon (Republican)
Circuit Clerk
- Kim Channell (Republican)
Judge of the Court of Appeals- 1st Appellate District, 2nd Division (Nonpartisan) (Unexpired Term)
- Lisa Payne Jones
- Jason Shea Fleming
District Judge- 2nd Judicial District, 2nd Division (Nonpartisan) (Unexpired Term)
- James Mills
- Jenny Hines
Cecil, Gallman, Heath, Jetton, Lamont, Lone Oak #1, Lone Oak #2, Massac-Milan, Maxon, Peppers Mill and Rolling Hills
State Representative- 1st Representative District
- Stephen Jack Rudy (Republican)
- Fredrick Fountain (Democratic)
Harper #1, Harper #2, Hendron #1, Hendron #1 Ext., Hendron #2, Hendron #3, Hendron #4 and Melber
State Representative- 2nd Representative District
- Kimberly Holloway (Republican)
Bernhard, Carson Park, Cherokee, Clarks River #1, Commercial, Concord, Country Club, Emma Morgan, Gott, Hovekamp, Lone Oak #3, Oakdale, Paxton Park, Reed, Reidland #1, Strawberry Hill, Tower, Union Station and Woodlawn
State Representative- 3rd Representative District
- Randy Bridges (Republican)
- Carrie Gottschalk Singler (Democratic)
Clarks River #2, Florence Station and Oaks Station
State Representative- 6th Representative District
- Chris Freeland (Republican)
- Linda Story Edwards (Democratic)
Florence Station, Harper #1, Harper #2, Hendron #3, Lone Oak #2, Lone Oak #3, Massac-Milan and Melber
Member Board of Education- 2nd Educational District
- Tyler Parker
- Tiffany Watson
Clarks River #1, Hendron #1, Hendron #2, Hendron #4, Lone Oak #1, Oakdale, Peppers Mill, Rolling Hills and Tower; Part of Hendron #1 Ext. and Paxton Park
Member Board of Education- 4th Educational District
- Sheila Cruse Johnston
Clarks River #2 Hovekamp, Oaks Station, Reidland #1 and Woodlawn
Member Board of Education- 5th Educational District
- Alice F. Shemwell
- Crystal A. Culp
Bernhard, Carson Park, Commercial, Emma Morgan, Jetton and Union Station; Part of Country Club, Gallman, Gott, Hendron #1 Ext., Paxton Park and Reed
Member Board of Education- Paducah Independent School District (Vote for Three)
- Carl LeBuhn
- James L. Hudson
- Janice Howard
City of Paducah
Mayor- City of Paducah
- David Guess
- George P. Bray
City Commissioners- City of Paducah (Vote for up to Four)
- Trey Griffin
- Sandra Wilson
- Dujuan Thomas
- Robert “Buz” Smith
- Allen B. Treece
- Raynarldo Henderson
Strawberry Hill
Question- Strawberry Hills Wet/Dry
- Are you in favor of the sale of alcoholic beverages in C129 Strawberry Hills precinct?