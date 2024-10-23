Nov. 2024 General Election Ballot: Lyon County

Here is a list of all of the state and local races with at least one candidate running for office that will appear on Lyon County's ballots in November. A sample ballot can be found on the Secretary of State's website . More information, including polling locations, is available at govote.ky.gov

All Precincts

State Senator- 1st Senatorial District

Jason G. Howell (Republican)

State Representative- 6th Representative District

Chris Freeland (Republican)

Linda Story Edwards (Democratic)

Commonwealth’s Attorney- 56th Judicial Circuit

Carrie L. Ovey-Wiggins (Republican)

Circuit Clerk

Kimberly D. Duncan (Republican)

Judge of the Court of Appeals- 1st Appellate District, 2nd Division (Nonpartisan) (Unexpired Term)

Lisa Payne Jones

Jason Shea Fleming

Question- Lyon County Cannabis

Are you in favor of the sale of medicinal cannabis at a licensed dispensary and the operation of other cannabis businesses in Lyon County, Kentucky? (Yes or No)

Part of East Kuttawa

Member Board of Education- 2nd Educational District (Vote for One)

Jared Choate

North Kuttawa

Member Board of Education- 3rd Educational District (Vote for One)

Chad Kemper

Barbara Bannister P’Poole

West Kuttawa

Member Board of Education- 4th Educational District (Vote for One)

Lauren Henderson

James Ashley “Jim” Miller

Robert “Bobby” Parker

City of Eddyville

City Council- City of Eddyville (Vote for up to Six)

Michael Greene

Tammy Stone

Judith T. “Judi” Stone

Julie Wadlington

Jerry L. Peek

Leigh Ann Conger

LaFon Coomer

City of Kuttawa

City Council (Vote for up to Six)

Vickie Harding Morris

Skyla Jenkins Grief

Page Greene

Tonya Holland

Linda Mehner

Reagan Jenkins

Sandra Stark

Cheryl Bennett

Question - Kuttawa Cannabis