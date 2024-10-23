© 2024
Nov. 2024 General Election Ballot: Lyon County

WKMS
Published October 23, 2024 at 6:36 PM CDT

Here is a list of all of the state and local races with at least one candidate running for office that will appear on Lyon County's ballots in November. A sample ballot can be found on the Secretary of State's website. More information, including polling locations, is available at govote.ky.gov

All Precincts

State Senator- 1st Senatorial District

  • Jason G. Howell (Republican)

State Representative- 6th Representative District

  • Chris Freeland (Republican)
  • Linda Story Edwards (Democratic)

Commonwealth’s Attorney- 56th Judicial Circuit

  • Carrie L. Ovey-Wiggins (Republican)

Circuit Clerk

  • Kimberly D. Duncan (Republican)

Judge of the Court of Appeals- 1st Appellate District, 2nd Division (Nonpartisan) (Unexpired Term)

  • Lisa Payne Jones
  • Jason Shea Fleming

Question- Lyon County Cannabis

  • Are you in favor of the sale of medicinal cannabis at a licensed dispensary and the operation of other cannabis businesses in Lyon County, Kentucky? (Yes or No)

Part of East Kuttawa

Member Board of Education- 2nd Educational District (Vote for One)

  • Jared Choate

North Kuttawa

Member Board of Education- 3rd Educational District (Vote for One)

  • Chad Kemper
  • Barbara Bannister P’Poole

West Kuttawa

Member Board of Education- 4th Educational District (Vote for One)

  • Lauren Henderson
  • James Ashley “Jim” Miller
  • Robert “Bobby” Parker

City of Eddyville

City Council- City of Eddyville (Vote for up to Six)

  • Michael Greene
  • Tammy Stone
  • Judith T. “Judi” Stone
  • Julie Wadlington
  • Jerry L. Peek
  • Leigh Ann Conger
  • LaFon Coomer

City of Kuttawa

City Council (Vote for up to Six)

  • Vickie Harding Morris
  • Skyla Jenkins Grief
  • Page Greene
  • Tonya Holland
  • Linda Mehner
  • Reagan Jenkins
  • Sandra Stark
  • Cheryl Bennett

Question - Kuttawa Cannabis

  • Are you in favor of the sale of medicinal cannabis at a licensed dispensary and the operation of other cannabis businesses in the City of Kuttawa? (Yes or No)
