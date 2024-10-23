Nov. 2024 General Election Ballot: Lyon County
Here is a list of all of the state and local races with at least one candidate running for office that will appear on Lyon County's ballots in November. A sample ballot can be found on the Secretary of State's website. More information, including polling locations, is available at govote.ky.gov
All Precincts
State Senator- 1st Senatorial District
- Jason G. Howell (Republican)
State Representative- 6th Representative District
- Chris Freeland (Republican)
- Linda Story Edwards (Democratic)
Commonwealth’s Attorney- 56th Judicial Circuit
- Carrie L. Ovey-Wiggins (Republican)
Circuit Clerk
- Kimberly D. Duncan (Republican)
Judge of the Court of Appeals- 1st Appellate District, 2nd Division (Nonpartisan) (Unexpired Term)
- Lisa Payne Jones
- Jason Shea Fleming
Question- Lyon County Cannabis
- Are you in favor of the sale of medicinal cannabis at a licensed dispensary and the operation of other cannabis businesses in Lyon County, Kentucky? (Yes or No)
Part of East Kuttawa
Member Board of Education- 2nd Educational District (Vote for One)
- Jared Choate
North Kuttawa
Member Board of Education- 3rd Educational District (Vote for One)
- Chad Kemper
- Barbara Bannister P’Poole
West Kuttawa
Member Board of Education- 4th Educational District (Vote for One)
- Lauren Henderson
- James Ashley “Jim” Miller
- Robert “Bobby” Parker
City of Eddyville
City Council- City of Eddyville (Vote for up to Six)
- Michael Greene
- Tammy Stone
- Judith T. “Judi” Stone
- Julie Wadlington
- Jerry L. Peek
- Leigh Ann Conger
- LaFon Coomer
City of Kuttawa
City Council (Vote for up to Six)
- Vickie Harding Morris
- Skyla Jenkins Grief
- Page Greene
- Tonya Holland
- Linda Mehner
- Reagan Jenkins
- Sandra Stark
- Cheryl Bennett
Question - Kuttawa Cannabis
- Are you in favor of the sale of medicinal cannabis at a licensed dispensary and the operation of other cannabis businesses in the City of Kuttawa? (Yes or No)