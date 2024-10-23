Nov. 2024 General Election Ballot: Trigg County
Here is a list of all of the state and local races with at least one candidate running for office that will appear on Trigg County's ballots in November. A sample ballot can be found on the Secretary of State's website. More information, including polling locations, is available at govote.ky.gov
All Precincts
State Senator- 1st Senatorial District
- Jason G. Howell (Republican)
Commonwealth’s Attorney- 56th Judicial Circuit
- Carrie L. Ovey-Wiggins (Republican)
Circuit Clerk
- Lisa Fuller Thomas (Republican)
Judge of the Court of Appeals- 1st Appellate District, 2nd Division (Nonpartisan) (Unexpired Term)
- Lisa Payne Jones
- Jason Shea Fleming
Question - Trigg County Cannabis
- Are you in favor of the sale of medicinal cannabis at a licensed dispensary and the operation of other cannabis businesses in Trigg County? (Yes or No)
District 2, District 6 and District 7
State Representative- 5th Representative District
- Mary Beth Imes (Republican)
- Lauren Hines (Democratic)
District 1, District 3, District 4 and District 5
State Representative- 8th Representative District
- Walker Wood Thomas (Republican)
Part of District 1, District 2 and District 7
Member Board of Education- 2nd Educational District (Vote for One)
- Earl Wade Sr.
- Mindy Golladay Hargrove
- Gayle Rufli
Part of District 7
Member Board of Education- 4th Educational District (Vote for One)
- Jo Alyce Harper
District 5; Part of District 1, District 3 and District 4
Member Board of Education- 5th Educational District (Vote for One)
- Theresa Allen
- Susan M. Zaugg
City of Cadiz
City Council- City of Cadiz (Vote for up to Six)
- Susie Hendricks
- Todd Wallace
- Tim Bridges
- Bob Noel
- Susan Bryant
- Brenda K. Price
- Brian Futrell
Question-Cadiz Cannabis
- Are you in favor of the sale of medicinal cannabis at a licensed dispensary and the operation of other cannabis businesses in the City of Cadiz? (Yes or No)