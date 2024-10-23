© 2024
Nov. 2024 General Election Ballot: Trigg County

WKMS
Published October 23, 2024 at 6:56 PM CDT

Here is a list of all of the state and local races with at least one candidate running for office that will appear on Trigg County's ballots in November. A sample ballot can be found on the Secretary of State's website. More information, including polling locations, is available at govote.ky.gov

All Precincts

State Senator- 1st Senatorial District

  • Jason G. Howell (Republican)

Commonwealth’s Attorney- 56th Judicial Circuit

  • Carrie L. Ovey-Wiggins (Republican)

Circuit Clerk

  • Lisa Fuller Thomas (Republican)

Judge of the Court of Appeals- 1st Appellate District, 2nd Division (Nonpartisan) (Unexpired Term)

  • Lisa Payne Jones
  • Jason Shea Fleming

Question - Trigg County Cannabis

  • Are you in favor of the sale of medicinal cannabis at a licensed dispensary and the operation of other cannabis businesses in Trigg County? (Yes or No)

District 2, District 6 and District 7

State Representative- 5th Representative District

  • Mary Beth Imes (Republican)
  • Lauren Hines (Democratic)

District 1, District 3, District 4 and District 5

State Representative- 8th Representative District

  • Walker Wood Thomas (Republican)

Part of District 1, District 2 and District 7

Member Board of Education- 2nd Educational District (Vote for One)

  • Earl Wade Sr. 
  • Mindy Golladay Hargrove
  • Gayle Rufli

Part of District 7

Member Board of Education- 4th Educational District (Vote for One)

  • Jo Alyce Harper

District 5; Part of District 1, District 3 and District 4

Member Board of Education- 5th Educational District (Vote for One)

  • Theresa Allen
  • Susan M. Zaugg

City of Cadiz

City Council- City of Cadiz (Vote for up to Six)

  • Susie Hendricks
  • Todd Wallace
  • Tim Bridges
  • Bob Noel
  • Susan Bryant
  • Brenda K. Price
  • Brian Futrell

Question-Cadiz Cannabis

  • Are you in favor of the sale of medicinal cannabis at a licensed dispensary and the operation of other cannabis businesses in the City of Cadiz? (Yes or No)
