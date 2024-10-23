Nov. 2024 General Election Ballot: Trigg County

Here is a list of all of the state and local races with at least one candidate running for office that will appear on Trigg County's ballots in November. A sample ballot can be found on the Secretary of State's website . More information, including polling locations, is available at govote.ky.gov

All Precincts

State Senator- 1st Senatorial District

Jason G. Howell (Republican)

Commonwealth’s Attorney- 56th Judicial Circuit

Carrie L. Ovey-Wiggins (Republican)

Circuit Clerk

Lisa Fuller Thomas (Republican)

Judge of the Court of Appeals- 1st Appellate District, 2nd Division (Nonpartisan) (Unexpired Term)

Lisa Payne Jones

Jason Shea Fleming

Question - Trigg County Cannabis

Are you in favor of the sale of medicinal cannabis at a licensed dispensary and the operation of other cannabis businesses in Trigg County? (Yes or No)

District 2, District 6 and District 7

State Representative- 5th Representative District

Mary Beth Imes (Republican)

Lauren Hines (Democratic)

District 1, District 3, District 4 and District 5

State Representative- 8th Representative District

Walker Wood Thomas (Republican)

Part of District 1, District 2 and District 7

Member Board of Education- 2nd Educational District (Vote for One)

Earl Wade Sr.

Mindy Golladay Hargrove

Gayle Rufli

Part of District 7

Member Board of Education- 4th Educational District (Vote for One)

Jo Alyce Harper

District 5; Part of District 1, District 3 and District 4

Member Board of Education- 5th Educational District (Vote for One)

Theresa Allen

Susan M. Zaugg

City of Cadiz

City Council- City of Cadiz (Vote for up to Six)

Susie Hendricks

Todd Wallace

Tim Bridges

Bob Noel

Susan Bryant

Brenda K. Price

Brian Futrell

Question-Cadiz Cannabis