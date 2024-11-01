2024 General Election Ballot: Muhlenberg County
Here is a list of all of the state and local races with at least one candidate running for office that will appear on Muhlenberg County's ballots in November. A sample ballot can be found on the Secretary of State's website. More information, including polling locations, is available at govote.ky.gov
All Precincts
State Senator, 3rd Senatorial District
- Craig B. Richardson (Republican)
Commonwealth’s Attorney, 45th Judicial Circuit
- Clayton Douglas Adams (Democratic)
Circuit Clerk
- Camron T. Laylock (Republican)
Judge of the Court of Appeals- 1st Appellate District, 2nd Division (Nonpartisan) (Unexpired Term)
- Lisa Payne Jones
- Jason Shea Fleming
Cleanton, Central City, Nelson, Southeast Central City, West Central City, and Springridge
Member Board of Education, 1st Educational District
- Rajiv Johar
Drakesboro, Ennis, Penrod, Beechmont, and Rosewood
Member Board of Education, 2nd Educational District
- R. Logan Porter
- Darrell W. Bowers
City of Bremen
City Council (Vote for up to Five)
- Judy Bullock
- Jamey Ray Daugherty
- Holly Robinson
- Jeffrey E. Nelson
City of Central City
City Council (Vote for up to eight)
- Janet Hearld
- Ellanee Lancaster
- Richard “Dicky” Miller
- Jerry Pat Durall
- Jack Reno
- Mike Jenkins
- David Higgs
- Cassie Reynolds
- Shannon Coombs
City of Drakesboro
City Council (Vote for up to six)
- Robert Hambrick
- Cliff Davis
- Tex R. Allen
- Misty Brake-Hambrick
- Tex R. Allen II
City of Greenville
City Council (vote for up to six)
- Jeff Travis
- Nathan Brothers
- Nick Sparks
- Wade Walters
- Lee Freeman
- Marcus West
- Regina Curry
- Raymond Waler
City of Powderly
City Council (Vote for up to four)
- Bobby G. Webb
- Brenda Keplinger
- Donald Pendley
- Jonathan Armour