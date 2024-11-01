2024 General Election Ballot: Muhlenberg County

Here is a list of all of the state and local races with at least one candidate running for office that will appear on Muhlenberg County's ballots in November. A sample ballot can be found on the Secretary of State's website . More information, including polling locations, is available at govote.ky.gov

All Precincts

State Senator, 3rd Senatorial District

Craig B. Richardson (Republican)

Commonwealth’s Attorney, 45th Judicial Circuit

Clayton Douglas Adams (Democratic)

Circuit Clerk

Camron T. Laylock (Republican)

Judge of the Court of Appeals- 1st Appellate District, 2nd Division (Nonpartisan) (Unexpired Term)

Lisa Payne Jones

Jason Shea Fleming

Cleanton, Central City, Nelson, Southeast Central City, West Central City, and Springridge

Member Board of Education, 1st Educational District

Rajiv Johar

Drakesboro, Ennis, Penrod, Beechmont, and Rosewood

Member Board of Education, 2nd Educational District

R. Logan Porter

Darrell W. Bowers

City of Bremen

City Council (Vote for up to Five)

Judy Bullock

Jamey Ray Daugherty

Holly Robinson

Jeffrey E. Nelson

City of Central City

City Council (Vote for up to eight)

Janet Hearld

Ellanee Lancaster

Richard “Dicky” Miller

Jerry Pat Durall

Jack Reno

Mike Jenkins

David Higgs

Cassie Reynolds

Shannon Coombs

City of Drakesboro

City Council (Vote for up to six)

Robert Hambrick

Cliff Davis

Tex R. Allen

Misty Brake-Hambrick

Tex R. Allen II

City of Greenville

City Council (vote for up to six)

Jeff Travis

Nathan Brothers

Nick Sparks

Wade Walters

Lee Freeman

Marcus West

Regina Curry

Raymond Waler

City of Powderly

City Council (Vote for up to four)