© 2024
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

2024 General Election Ballot: Muhlenberg County

WKMS
Published November 1, 2024 at 1:21 PM CDT

Here is a list of all of the state and local races with at least one candidate running for office that will appear on Muhlenberg County's ballots in November. A sample ballot can be found on the Secretary of State's website. More information, including polling locations, is available at govote.ky.gov

All Precincts

State Senator, 3rd Senatorial District

  • Craig B. Richardson (Republican)

Commonwealth’s Attorney, 45th Judicial Circuit

  • Clayton Douglas Adams (Democratic)

Circuit Clerk

  • Camron T. Laylock (Republican)

Judge of the Court of Appeals- 1st Appellate District, 2nd Division (Nonpartisan) (Unexpired Term)

  • Lisa Payne Jones
  • Jason Shea Fleming

Cleanton, Central City, Nelson, Southeast Central City, West Central City, and Springridge

Member Board of Education, 1st Educational District

  • Rajiv Johar

Drakesboro, Ennis, Penrod, Beechmont, and Rosewood

Member Board of Education, 2nd Educational District

  • R. Logan Porter
  • Darrell W. Bowers

City of Bremen

City Council (Vote for up to Five)

  • Judy Bullock
  • Jamey Ray Daugherty
  • Holly Robinson
  • Jeffrey E. Nelson

City of Central City

City Council (Vote for up to eight)

  • Janet Hearld
  • Ellanee Lancaster
  • Richard “Dicky” Miller
  • Jerry Pat Durall
  • Jack Reno
  • Mike Jenkins
  • David Higgs
  • Cassie Reynolds
  • Shannon Coombs

City of Drakesboro

City Council (Vote for up to six)

  • Robert Hambrick
  • Cliff Davis
  • Tex R. Allen
  • Misty Brake-Hambrick
  • Tex R. Allen II

City of Greenville

City Council (vote for up to six)

  • Jeff Travis
  • Nathan Brothers
  • Nick Sparks
  • Wade Walters
  • Lee Freeman
  • Marcus West
  • Regina Curry
  • Raymond Waler

City of Powderly

City Council (Vote for up to four)

  • Bobby G. Webb
  • Brenda Keplinger
  • Donald Pendley
  • Jonathan Armour
Interactives & Tools