Kentucky bill banning ‘gray machines’ sent to governor for approval

A bill banning “gray machines” advanced out of the Kentucky Senate on Tuesday and now heads to Gov. Andy Beshear’s desk for approval.

The bill would ban slot-style gaming machines with cash payouts, which are present in many bars, gas stations and convenience stores across the state.

Supporters of the bill say the measure protects families and communities from the dangers of “gray machine gambling.” Opponents of the ban said the bill would hurt many small businesses across Kentucky who rely on the income generated from these games.