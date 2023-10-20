Ky. voter registration “surged” before Oct. 10 deadline

The Kentucky Secretary of State’s office said today that over 6,000 people registered to vote in the first 10 days of October.

This voter surge came ahead of the October 10th deadline to register to vote in next month’s general election.

Republicans garnered more than three times the number of voters who registered with the Democrats during the 10-day timespan.

“Other” registration, including Independents and other third-parties, also outpaced Democratic registration, increasing by over 1,100 voters.

46 percent of Kentucky voters are registered with the Republican party, while 44 percent side with the Democrats.

Other parties, including Independents, make up 10% of elected voters in the Commonwealth.

Election Day is November 7th.

