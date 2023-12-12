NBA star Ja Morant describes punching teen during a pickup basketball game last year

NBA player Ja Morant testified in court Monday to justify his actions during a pickup game last year at his parents’ house that ended in the Memphis Grizzlies point guard punching an at-the-time 17 year old teen in the face.

A lawsuit filed by Joshua Holloway… now 18… accuses Morant and a friend of assault, reckless endangerment, and infliction of emotional distress.

According to the Associated Press, the former Murray State basketball player claimed self-defense... stating that Holloway hit him in the face with a one-handed basketball pass first before bumping Morant in the chest, balling his fists and getting into a fighting stance.

Morant's lawyers argue he is immune under Tennessee's "stand your ground" law.

No criminal charges have been filed against Morant.

The case continues Tuesday.

