Something New: Singer Susie Suh

By Liane Hansen
Published April 30, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST

At 25, singer-songwriter Susie Suh has a recording contract with Sony's Epic label and a self-titled debut CD.

It's a typical story: She's a California-raised Korean-American girl who went to boarding school in New Hampshire and then to Brown. She was discovered by talent scouts while playing music in a coffee shop. And she auditioned for Sony Music executives playing Bob Dylan's guitar.

Well, maybe not so typical, after all.

Suh's lyrics are introspective. And though she shares a homonym with wailer Siouxsie Sioux of Banshees fame, her music is on the softer side. Her first single, "Shell," was co-written by producer Glen Ballard, who worked with Alanis Morrisette on Jagged Little Pill.

Susie Suh talks to Liane Hansen about where her music comes from and where she hopes it will take her next.

Liane Hansen
