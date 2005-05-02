Singer-Songwriter Missy Higgins

Day to Day introduces listeners to Missy Higgins, a young singer-songwriter who has quickly become one of Australia's most popular musicians.

Higgins began singing in her early teens, lying about her age to get into clubs to play with her brother's jazz combo. While still in high school, the popularity of a demo track "All For Believing" thrust her into the spotlight in 2001.

She was signed to Warner Bros. and shot to the top of the charts in Australia with a number of hit singles. Her first full full-length CD is entitled The Sound of White, and she has a number of EP-length CDs.

