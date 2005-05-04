Interviews: Climbing the World's Tallest Peaks

Alex Chadwick talks with high-altitude mountain climber Ed Viesturs about his attempt to climb all 14 of the world's highest mountains without the aid of supplemental oxygen. Viesturs has already climbed 13 of the peaks taller than 8,000 meters (approx. 26,000 feet), and is set to climb the last remaining peak, Annapurna. It's a quest that's taken him almost 20 years to complete.

UPDATE: Viesturs made history on May 12 by successfully summiting Annapurna -- making him the first American to climb all 14 of the world's 8,000-meter peaks without supplemental oxygen.

