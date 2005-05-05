White House Works to Save Bolton Nomination

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee votes next week on John Bolton's nomination to be United Nations ambassador, even as staffers continue to explore charges of Bolton's abusive behavior and misuse of intelligence.

The committee staff is ending weeks of private interviews with some of Bolton's associates and co-workers. Bolton's supporters in the White House and elsewhere are working to win over key senators and the public.

