© 2022
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR News

White House Works to Save Bolton Nomination

By David Greene
Published May 5, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee votes next week on John Bolton's nomination to be United Nations ambassador, even as staffers continue to explore charges of Bolton's abusive behavior and misuse of intelligence.

The committee staff is ending weeks of private interviews with some of Bolton's associates and co-workers. Bolton's supporters in the White House and elsewhere are working to win over key senators and the public.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News
David Greene
David Greene is an award-winning journalist and New York Times best-selling author. He is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, the most listened-to radio news program in the United States, and also of NPR's popular morning news podcast, Up First.
See stories by David Greene