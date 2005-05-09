© 2022
NPR News

Jackson Pollock Treasure Found

By Jeff Lunden
Published May 9, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST

Thirty-two previously unknown works by the late Jackson Pollock have been discovered in a storage locker on Long Island. The paintings belonged to photographer, filmmaker and Pollock friend Herbert Matter.

The small works are all in Pollock's dripped and poured style -- some swirling with vibrant colors, others black and white with tiny flecks of orange.

The works will go on tour next year, after which Matter's family will donate some of them to museums.

Jeff Lunden
Jeff Lunden is a freelance arts reporter and producer whose stories have been heard on NPR's Morning Edition, All Things Considered and Weekend Edition, as well as on other public radio programs.
